All the action took place in the first two innings.
But it was enough to carry top-seeded Cooperstown Vets to a 7-5 victory against No. 2 F.O. Eagles during Game 1 of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series played Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Cooperstown holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and has an opportunity to win the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series tonight. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park. F.O. Eagles will need a win tonight to force a deciding winner-take-all Game 3, which is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
F.O. Eagles wrapped up its best-of-three semifinal series against No. 3 Heat Siphon on Saturday, while Cooperstown Vets ended its series against No. 5 Bardine’s on Sunday.
No. 2 F.O. Eagles jumped on top-seeded Cooperstown Vets and held a 4-2 lead after the first inning on Tuesday. F.O. Eagles extended it to a 5-2 advantage, but that’s when Cooperstown rallied, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second. The two teams combined for 12 runs in the first two innings, but couldn’t push across another in the final five innings, as Cooperstown held on for the two-run victory.
Jonathan Hugus led Cooperstown at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs scored, while Corey Boerio also singled twice. Antonio Hauser also doubled and scored for Cooperstown, which produced seven runs on six hits.
Peyton Myers guided F.O. Eagles offensively with two singles and a run scored. Buddy Young doubled and scored, while Rocco Marino and Logan Bradish both singled and crossed. Dom Zilli also doubled for F.O. Eagles, which scored five runs on seven hits.
William Hugus was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and three walks. Logan Bradish suffered the loss with three strikeouts and five walks.
F.O. Eagles Cooperstown Vets ab r h ab r h
Myers 4 1 2 Angus 3 1 0 Young 3 1 1 J Hugus 3 2 2 Amatucci 2 1 0 Hauser 2 1 1 Marino 4 1 1 Boerio 3 0 2 Bradish 2 1 1 Gray 2 0 1 Frank 1 0 0 Oldenburg 1 0 0 Zilli 4 0 1 W Hugus 2 1 0 Papuga 2 0 0 Fligger 2 1 0 Hoke 3 0 1 Thomas 2 0 0 Morford 3 0 0 Laughlin 2 1 0
Totals 28 5 7 Totals 22 7 6F.O. Eagles 410 000 0 — 5 7 3Cooperstwn 250 000 x — 7 6 0 Doubles: J Hugus, Hauser (CV); Young, Zilli (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: W Hugus-6, J Hugus-1, Hauser-3 (CV); Bradish-3, Frank-0 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: W Hugus-3, J Hugus-2, Hauser-3 (CV); Bradish-5, Frank-2 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: William Hugus Losing pitcher: Logan Bradish
