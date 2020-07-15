The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recently announced its updates plan of action in regards to fall athletic competition because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while the Pennsylvania State Athletic Competition (PSAC) might not be far behind.
The NJCAA — which includes Division I schools like Mercyhurst and the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville — shifted close-contact fall sports to the spring semester, sports that include football, men and women’s soccer and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross-country championships for all three divisions, and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall, as well as Division III women’s tennis.
NJCAA Division II schools include Community College of Beaver County and Lackawanna, while Division III schools include Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) and the Community College of Allegheny County.
Multiple reports surfaced on Tuesday night regarding the PSAC, which includes schools like Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), California University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock, Clarion, Edinboro and Seton Hill University, locally, among others.
Several reports noted that the PSAC will cancel its fall sports season and delay the start of winter sports because of the pandemic. Fall sports in the PSAC include football, soccer, tennis, cross-country, golf, field hockey and volleyball. Winter sports include basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track. Similar to the NJCAA, the PSAC could also move fall sports to the spring, but those details are expected to be revealed Wednesday morning.
All winter sports competition in the NJCAA is scheduled to begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. Sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field are scheduled for the beginning of March.
Spring sports competition currently remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field and men’s and women’s tennis.
The Ivy League (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale) and the Patriot League (American, Army, Boston, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy) recently announced the cancellation of their fall sports seasons.
