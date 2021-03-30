The Greater Latrobe girls’ softball team slugged it out with one of the top teams in Class 6A.
The Lady Wildcats posted a seventh-inning rally, but a second comeback wasn’t in the works, as Norwin was able to edge out Greater Latrobe, 8-7, in nine innings during an exhibition game played Monday at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe (2-1) opened its season on Saturday with a no-hit, 16-run victory at Belle Vernon Area, the 2018 WPIAL Class 4A champion.
Monday’s home opener was considerably tougher against Norwin, a WPIAL Class 6A semifinalist in 2019.
The Lady Wildcats led 2-1 through one inning, but Norwin (2-0) jumped in front 5-2 through three innings. Greater Latrobe trailed 5-3 through five, and the Lady Wildcats faced a three-run hole, 6-3, entering their final at bat before coming through with a three-run seventh to force extra innings.
Following a scoreless eighth, Norwin scored twice in the top of the ninth. The Lady Wildcats managed to get a run back, but they couldn’t complete another rally and force a 10th inning.
Jenna Tallman went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Wildcats with a home run, a single and a double, all while scoring twice. She had two hits, including a home run and four RBI in the Lady Wildcats’ opener against Belle Vernon Area.
Greater Latrobe’s Emma Blair finished with four hits against Norwin, stroking three singles and a double. Jordan Novak, Emily Schmucker, Bailey Watson and Alaura McHenry all singled and scored for the Lady Wildcats, who pounded out seven runs on 13 hits. Greater Latrobe scored seven runs, but committed four errors and left 14 runners on base in defeat.
Angelina Pepe earned the win for Norwin. She worked two-and-a-third innings and ended with three strikeouts and two walks. Kayla Williams took the loss, finishing with two strikeouts and two walks. Williams combined with Jordan Tallman during Saturday’s no-hit victory.
Pepe led Norwin at the plate with three hits, including a home run, two doubles and three runs scored. Olivia Mastrilli added two hits, including a double, while Bailee Bertani, Madelynn Kessler and Rebecca Waszkiewicz all singled and scored for the Lady Knights, who scored eight runs on eight hits.
Jenna Tallman staked the Lady Wildcats to the early lead with a two-run shot in the first inning, scoring Schmucker, who singled in the prior at bat. Novak singled and scored in the fifth before the Lady Wildcats’ three-run comeback in the seventh inning.
The Lady Wildcats got a one-out single to start the seventh, a Jenna Tallman double and a walk from Josie Straigis, leading to the inning, which saw Greater Latrobe score three runs to rally and force extras.
Greater Latrobe opened the eighth with a pair of walks sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt, but couldn’t pick up the walk-off win. Trailing by two, the Lady Wildcats scored one run, as McHenry crossed in the ninth, but couldn’t manage another.
Greater Latrobe picked up a victory in the junior varsity game, as the Lady Wildcats scored a 19-9 win in five innings.
Greater Latrobe returns to action, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 against Canon-McMillan, another Class 6A school, at home. The Lady Wildcats open their section schedule the following night at home against Thomas Jefferson.
———
Norwin Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Bertani 4 1 1 DeGram 3 0 1 Kessler 5 1 1 Williams 2 0 1 Pepe 5 3 3 Novak 2 1 1 Wensell 4 1 0 Weathertn 0 0 0 Waszkwcz 3 1 1 Schmckr 2 1 1 Lokay 5 1 0 Watson 2 1 1 Mastrilli 3 0 2 Je Tallman 4 2 3 Mahofski 5 0 0 Jo Tallman 2 0 0 Stodolsky 4 0 0 Straigis 1 1 0 Harrison 0 0 0 Blair 5 0 4 Brewer 2 0 0 Kraynick 3 0 0 McHenry 4 1 1 Dominick 1 0 0 Revitsky 1 0 0 Henigan 3 0 0 Bisignani 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 8 Totals 37 7 13Norwin 122 000 102 — 8 8 1Gr. Latrobe 200 010 301 — 7 13 4 Doubles: Je Tallman, Blair (GL); Pepe-2, Mastrilli (N) Home Runs: Je Tallman (GL); Pepe (N) Strikeouts by: Williams-2 (GL); Pepe-3 (N) Base on balls by: Williams-2 (GL); Pepe-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Angelina Pepe Losing pitcher: Kayla Williams
