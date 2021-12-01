Nine Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer standouts were recently honored by the WPIAL.
Regan Reilly, Ella Bulava and Sofia DeCerb helped lead the Lady Wildcats during a historic season and they were recognized for their efforts, as the WPIAL Class 4A All-Section 3 Team was recently announced.
Reilly, Bulava and DeCerb were all First Team selections. Sisters Robin and Morgan Reilly were featured on the Second Team, in addition to Ava Yurko. Maddy Petruzzi, Ava Lorenzi and Martina Ciafre were all Honorable Mentions for the Lady Wildcats.
DeCerb and Bulava were also named to the All-WPIAL team this past season.
DeCerb, a junior, was one of the top keepers in Class 4A, while Bulava, a sophomore, served as one of the best midfielders in the classification. DeCerb recorded eight shutouts in 14 games for the Lady Wildcats, while Bulava tallied eight goals and nine assists. DeCerb’s first two shutouts came in a season-opening tournament, while the remaining six came in the final nine games down the stretch.
DeCerb was a three-year starter for the Lady Wildcats. As a freshman, she was a Second Team pick on the Class 4A, Big 56 All-Section Team. DeCerb was a WPIAL Class 4A All-Section team member as a sophomore. Bulava was also picked to the WPIAL All-Section team last season.
Regan Reilly, in her sophomore season, led Greater Latrobe with 16 goals and three assists. Robin Reilly, a freshman, followed with 15 goals and six assists, while senior Morgan Reilly scored four times and set up four other goals. Robin and Morgan Reilly were both midfield picks for the all-section team, while Yurko, a freshman, was an at-large selection. Petruzzi, a freshman, scored three goals and added three assists for the Lady Wildcats, while Lorenzi and Ciafre, a sophomore and senior, respectively, were both picked to the team as defenders.
No. 3 Greater Latrobe suffered a 2-0 loss against sixth-seeded Peters Township during the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs at Rossi Field.
The Lady Wildcats reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year, but they earned a bye and played a quarterfinal-round game for the first time in more than 24 years.
Greater Latrobe claimed its first girls’ soccer section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport.
This year’s version of the Lady Wildcats finished 9-0-1 in the section and 13-2-1 overall, outscoring the opposition 51-10 in 16 total games played.
WPIAL CLASS 4A
ALL-SECTION 3
FIRST TEAM
Forward – Regan Reilly, Gr. Latrobe, sophomore; Paloma Swankler, Norwin, senior.
Midfield – Ella Bulava, Gr. Latrobe, sophomore; Malia Kearns, Penn-Trafford, senior; Makayla Mulholland, Fox Chapel Area, junior.
Defender – Leah Kern, Hempfield Area, senior; Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel Area, sophomore.
At-Large – Kate Friday, Fox Chapel Area, sophomore; Amelia Dick, Taylor Allderdice, junior, Reagan Casper, Norwin, junior; Julia Bursick, Norwin, freshman.
Goalkeeper – Sofia DeCerb, Gr. Latrobe, junior.
Coach of the Year: Peter Torres, Fox Chapel Area.
SECOND TEAM
Forward – Jurnee Finney, Taylor Allderdice senior; Evelyn Moore, Norwin, sophomore.
Midfield – Morgan Reilly, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Robin Reilly, Gr. Latrobe, freshman; Ella Shorkey, Taylor Allderdice, junior.
Defender – Reese Aquino, Norwin, senior; Mia Muro, Penn-Trafford, junior.
At-Large – Ava Yurko, Gr. Latrobe, freshman; Emma Rigone, Norwin, senior; Carlie Barnett, Fox Chapel Area, senior; Riley Morningstar, Norwin, senior.
Goalkeeper – Taylor Lloyd, Penn-Trafford, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward – Maddy Petruzzi, Gr. Latrobe, freshman; Avery Hofmeister, Penn-Trafford, senior.
Midfield – Jessi Jury, Hempfield Area, freshman; Anisha Willis, Taylor Allderdice, sophomore; Sydney Schutzman, Fox Chapel Area, sophomore; Isabella Swartz, Penn-Trafford, sophomore; Halle Holtzman, Norwin, junior; Jenna McGuinness, Norwin, senior.
Defender – Martina Ciafre, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Ava Lorenzi, Gr. Latrobe, sophomore; Katy Tain, Hempfield Area, senior; Santa Valeno, Hempfield Area, senior; Elizabeth Dugan, Taylor Allderdice, senior; Gwen Bernardini, Taylor Allderdice, freshman; Maya DePasquale, Fox Chapel Area; Taylor Jones, Penn-Trafford, senior; Ashley Ornowski, Norwin, junior.
Goalkeeper – Molly McNaughton, Fox Chapel Area, junior.
