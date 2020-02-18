The Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and now Ligonier Valley wrestling teams have a new home after the WPIAL established new sections for the 2020-21 school year.
Greater Latrobe remains in Class 3A. The Wildcats are in Section 2-B along with Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, McKeesport Area and Norwin.
Section 2-A includes Albert Gallatin, Baldwin, Belle Vernon Area, Connellsville, Thomas Jefferson and West Mifflin Area.
This past season, Greater Latrobe was in a sub-section with Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills.
Greater Latrobe advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs before falling to Waynesburg Central, the eventual district champion and state runner-up.
Greater Latrobe returned to the team playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are in Class 2A. Not only are they in the same classification, the Trojans and Rams will also be in the same sub-section.
Section 3-B features Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, in addition to Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough. Section 3-A includes Burrell, Knoch, Riverview, South Allegheny, Summit Academy and Valley.
This past season, Derry Area was in a sub-section that included Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.
Mount Pleasant denied the Trojans the final wrestling playoff spot in the sub-section this past season following a five-point victory at Derry Area.
