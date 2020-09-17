Garrett Krummert won the Big Block special at Latrobe Speedway for his first-ever win at the Westmoreland County oval.
Krummert, a veteran driver of 410 Sprint Cars, Super Late Models, and Modifieds, had a great season with the BRP Modified Tour finishing second to multi-time champ Rex King Jr.
“It’s (Latrobe) is a cool place to race, I was there to watch the Modifieds race in 2004,” Krummert said.
Krummert said that winning at a new track is special.
“It’s always good to win the first time you race somewhere,” the Butler resident said. “I don’t know why, but we are always better the first time we go to a different track.
I guess we don’t overthink it since we don’t race there regularly.”
In the Big-Block feature, Garrett Krummert and Rick Regalski bought the Big Block Modified feature onto the track. At the drop of the green, Regalski jumped out to the lead, with Krummert and Dave Murdick in tow. On lap nine, Krummert made the pass for the lead, went on and took the win. A lap 33 caution involved second-place running Murdick and Brian Swartzlander. Rex King Jr. finished second, Regalski third, Rex King Sr. fourth, and Steve Slater in fifth.
Also winning features where Jim Morris in the 305 Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series, Troy Shields in the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, Marty Spade in the Pro Stocks, EJ Rozak in the Pure Stocks, and Matt Weltz in the four cylinders.
At the drop of the green, Steve Lutz jumped out to the lead in the Sprint Car Series feature, followed by Josh Spicer and Jim Morris. On lap seven, Morris was able to get around Lutz and lead the final laps to take the win aboard the NAPA Auto Parts Sprint car. He was followed by Spicer, Lutz in third, Steve Cousins in fourth, and Derek Hauck in fifth.
A lap seven caution eliminated Ryan Frazee and Russell Baird from the FASTRAK Pro Late Models. Once back under green, Troy Shields went on and took his third win of the season. Moyer finished second, Clate Copeman was third, Justin Kahn was fourth, and fifth was Marino Angelico.
On lap number four of the Pro Stock feature, Todd Weldon spun out and Heath Close made contact. Once back under green, Marty Spade went on and took the win. Dembowski finished second, third was Barry Farris, Weldon in fourth and Ryan Maglione finished fifth.
E.J. Rozak led all 12 laps of the Charger feature and took the win. Greg Blystone took second with Anthony Monteparte in third, Hickok was fourth and Jake Weyer was fifth.
One of the fastest cars on the track for the 4-cyinder feature was the seventh starter, Matt Weltz. On lap five, Weltz was up to second and on lap six, he passed Jeremy Grubbs and went on for the win. Grubbs finished second, Phillipson third, jack Theys was fourth, and Dave Needham fifth.
JENNERSTOWN- The television cameras of the MAV-TV cable network were rolling at the Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Saturday night, as the “Must See Sprint Car Series” brought open-wheel racing to the Laurel Highlands for the third consecutive year.
Veteran Brian Gerster won the Sprint Car race, defeating a field of drivers from six states on September 12. Defending Jennerstown Champion, Teddy Gibala won for the second time in the late models. Also celebrating in Victory Lane were Anthony Aiello (Modifieds), Aaron Van Fleet (Street Stocks), Steve Singo (Chargers), and Michael Saler (4-Cylinders).
Rick Holley, Brian Gerster, and Troy DeCaire won preliminary heat races for the 410-cubic-inch-engined, winged Sprint Cars of the “Must See Touring Series,” after DeCaire set the fastest qualifying time of 15.200 seconds. DeCaire averaged over 123.6 miles per hour, during the time trial effort. In the 30-lap feature, former series Champion Jimmy McCune led the most laps but was passed by Gerster on a restart. Gerster, of Fishers, Indiana, pulled away and then held off McCune during a side-by-side restart with just two laps to go. McCune placed second, with Joe Liguori third, series points leader Anthony McCune fourth, and Charlie Schultz fifth.
Point standings leader Albert Francis opened an advantage of a few car lengths during the 30-lap late model feature, while Teddy Gibala advanced from his sixth starting position. Gibala showed great strength by reeling in Francis. Fans then rose to their feet, as Gibala used the outside lane to challenge Francis. The duo remained door-to-door for more than six laps, officially swapping the lead three times. Francis held the inside groove, and neither car touched the other. By lap 15, Gibala secured the lead by one full car length to score his second victory of 2020. Gibala closed the gap to nine points behind Francis, with one event remaining. Francis placed second and held on to the top spot in the standings. Awtey finished third, Barclay finished fourth, and Garry Wiltrout placed fifth.
R.J. Dallape grabbed the lead on lap three of the 20-lap Modifieds feature and eventually gave the lead to Anthony Aiello. Finishing second through fifth were Dallape, Golik, Adam Henry, and Doug Glessner.
Aaron Van Fleet drove to his third feature race victory of the year in the 20-lap Street Stock feature. He started in fourth place. Josh Coughenour was second, while Fleegle finished third. Mel Wilt and Rick Meehleib completed the top five. Fleegle holds a six-point advantage over Van Fleet, going into the final race of the year, next week.
Saturday is the final night of “5 Division Racing” which will decide the Jennerstown Champions when the action begins at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org.
GARRETT SMITHLEY – Late word has Ligonier’s Garrett Smithley returning to action in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol on Saturday in the No. 78.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.