New SVC wrestling program coming together

For Dom Nania, the biggest key to building a men’s wrestling program at St. Vincent is spreading the word about the sport’s return to the college.
“Wrestling was here 50 years ago, but it’s amazing to see it coming back,” said Nania, who officially became the program’s head coach earlier this month. “We talk about western Pa. wrestling and how big it is, but being a new program and getting your name out there is huge.”
He seems to have done well with that, putting together an impressive roster for the Bearcats, who will compete at the NCAA Division III level. His coaching staff includes assistants Joey Alessandro and Chad Schmeling. Travis Schmeling and Dante Nania are volunteer assistants.
St. Vincent’s roster for the 2023-24 season, which will begin with a home match Nov. 14, includes Derry Area graduate Dylan Klim and Mount Pleasant Area’s Sean Cain.
Most of Nania’s recruits are from within a 45-minute drive of the Unity Township campus, including Kiski Area alumni Noah Henry, Ryan Klingensmith, Logan Bechtold and Jimmy Bendsten. A Hempfield Area graduate, Nania recruited Charlie Mesich from his alma mater along with Norwin’s Anthony Barle, Franklin Regional’s Christo Marion and Yough’s Ashton Briggs.
“We’ve grabbed some good talent in the area. Good students, good people,” Nania said. “We’ll have 23 on the team for next year. We’re looking to grab one or two more. We need a little more depth in some areas.”
The most intriguing wrestler on the roster might be Jake Beistel, who won a PIAA Class 2A heavyweight title for Southmoreland in 2016. He spent two seasons as a starter for the Division I FCS St. Francis football team before transferring to Seton Hill, where he went 17-9 on the mat for the Griffins in 2019-20 and finished fourth at the NCAA Division II Super Regional Championship.
Nania was an assistant coach at Seton Hill when Beistel transferred into the program and is excited about what the veteran can bring to a program that features just two transfers, four student-athletes who already were enrolled at St. Vincent and 17 incoming freshmen.
“Having him as an older guy that is really focused that they can lean on is huge,” Nania said of Beistel. “He’s almost like a big brother that they can count on. I told him we’re going to need you big-time. They don’t know what it’s like in a training cycle. He knows what to expect inside the room.”
Tristan Ice is the second Southmoreland wrestler on the roster. Other Pennsylvania recruits include Chase Brandebura (Carlynton), Collin Keller (Blackhawk), Dakota McDermott (Central Mountain), Mike Miller (Juniata Valley) and Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon).
Out-of-state wrestlers on the roster include Jay Butler (Massachusetts), Nick Carter (Maryland), Liam Flanigan (New Jersey), George Noutai (Michigan) and Elijah Parrish (Ohio).
Carter is a senior 174-pounder who played a big role in the program’s rebirth.
“I have always wrestled my whole life,” he said. “My older brothers wrestled. I wanted a break from it in college and wanted to focus on lacrosse. A year in, I missed it. My sophomore year, I started asking around and started moving on finding a wrestling team.”
The movement garnered plenty of support in a community that has a strong wrestling tradition at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
“The community support is why wrestling is back, to be honest,” Nania said. “There were funds rallied of over $100,000. The college saw there was a lot of support. From there it was finding a coach and finding different things.”
Nania said the team will turn the space that the Pittsburgh Steelers use for their film room during training camp into a wrestling room. Located in St. Scholastica Hall, it has large windows that overlook the campus. Nania hopes the Bearcats will get a dedicated wrestling facility in the future.
St. Vincent will hold its home matches in the Kerry Center, and Nania expects support to grow along with the program.
“I spoke at the Rotary about how I want to mobilize our team to support the community,” he said. “Once the business owners see us off the mat and in the community, it’s going to be really great.”
