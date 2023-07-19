New SVC wrestling program coming together

Olympic gold medalist David Taylor stands alongside St. Vincent College head wrestling coach Dom Nania during a youth wrestling camp held earlier this summer. Nania, who officially became the program’s head coach over the summer, is looking forward to the return of the men’s collegiate wrestling program at St. Vincent College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For Dom Nania, the biggest key to building a men’s wrestling program at St. Vincent is spreading the word about the sport’s return to the college.

“Wrestling was here 50 years ago, but it’s amazing to see it coming back,” said Nania, who officially became the program’s head coach earlier this month. “We talk about western Pa. wrestling and how big it is, but being a new program and getting your name out there is huge.”

