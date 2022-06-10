The first time Tyler Kocsis picked up a golf club was at the age of four. He said he didn’t truly take the game of golf seriously until he was 12, but will be taking the game even more seriously now. Kocsis will serve as Ligonier Valley High School’s new girls’ golf coach, and he is excited for the new venture.
“The reason I wanted to get into coaching is the reason why I wanted to get into education, I want to make a difference,” Kocsis explained. The 2017 Richland High School graduate lettered in varsity golf and tennis and served as the ski club president. He was a 2015 District VI tennis champion. Kocsis went on to earn his associate degree from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Pitt Johnstown in 2021. Currently in a master’s program with St. Vincent College, graduating in 2023 with a focus in curriculum and instruction, the new golf coach has been a familiar face at LVHS – serving in a fellowship role as a substitute teacher and mentor.
Kocsis credits his great coaches during his time in high school for inspiring him to go into the field. “I always knew at some point I would be a coach,” said Kocsis. “However, I did not expect to have the opportunity to head coach a team so soon after graduating college. I am excited to start my career coaching with such a fantastic group of ladies on the team.”
Watching high-end golf talent on television every weekend, golfers like Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods played a huge role in Kocsis’ interest in golf. “I played two seasons of varsity golf at Richland High School, coached by JJ Vasilko, and was fortunate enough to have lettered my senior year,” he said. “Golfing in high school was a fantastic experience and really intensified my love for the game.”
“Big or small, tall or short, boy or girl, any race or nationality, just about anyone can golf,” Kocsis emphasized. “This is the one main reason why I love golf – it is inclusive. On the PGA today, diversity is at an all-time high. It truly is special to see a sport that has the ability to be a sport for all.”
Excited to be an educator and coach, Kocsis looks forward to the connection built with student-athletes. “This is a huge reason why I went into education,” he said. “I was blessed with fantastic teachers and coaches growing up. Now that I am in that role, it makes me step back and think. It is crazy how things work out. I am really looking forward to making each practice/event as fun and rewarding as possible.”
Kocsis said he immediately noticed the interest in Ligonier Valley girls’ golf upon taking over the new role. “The number of girls who signed up for the team is phenomenal,” he said. “During my senior season in high school, the golf team had three lady players. The team had to be co-ed because there were not enough girls to make a full girls’ team. It is truly amazing to see the interest level at Ligonier, and I believe this will help the team learn and grow this season.”
Believing that some coaches may have the motto to win at all costs, Kocsis takes a different approach. “While it is important to want to win, I want to mold the golf program with the quality of honestly,” he emphasized. “Honesty plays a huge role in golf, especially at the high school level. During matches for high school golf, there are no referees on the course. It is up to you and the people you are playing with to keep an honest score for one another. I have preached this idea with the team already. I would rather lose by 100 strokes with all the players keeping an honest score than win by 1 stroke while having multiple players cheat. The only way someone can grow and improve ties back to the quality of honesty.”
“I hope to bring a positive culture to the golf team,” Kocsis encouraged. “There is a lot of hatred and uncertainty in the world today. I hope that golf can be an area of comfort for the girls. If the girls leave practice/matches with a smile on their face, that means I am doing my job.”
Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura believes Kocsis is a strong asset to the Ligonier Valley family.
“Tyler is a strong role model,” said Skura. “He is so positive, kind, and dedicated. He knows the game of golf and is very often watching and listening to golf matches. His demeanor and personality seems to be a great fit with our learners and they connect well with him. I am very pleased he is stepping into this role, and I know that he will bring much more than just the golf knowledge to our girls’ golf team. He’s the kind of person we want to lead our kids!”
Kocsis credited his coaches: “Doug Johnson, JJ Vasilko, Patrick Shirt, Scott Kubay, and Eric Kocsis. Thank you for molding me into the person I am today,” he said. “I hope to have the same impact on this generation of kids that you all had on me.”
