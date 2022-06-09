Saturday night saw two first-time winners at Latrobe Speedway. Pittsburgh’s Brandon Doland led all 15 laps to win his career first checker in the Pro Stocks. For the first time in almost a year, Jeff Ferguson won for the first time in the Crate Late Models.
Anthony Monteparte made it win number two in the Pure Stocks, and Dale Grubbs won in a photo finish in the Modified 4 Cylinders. Joe Jacobs captured his third win in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
The night started with a battle royal in the 12-lap Stone & Co. Modified 4 Cylinder A-Main. Dale Grubbs began on the pole, looking for his second win this season, taking the initial lead, being challenged by Mike Pavlak and Tiffani McElhose. Tenth starting, Jeremy Grubbs slowly worked his way forward and took over second from Pavlak on lap nine. The Grubbs cousins then went at it in a side-by-side battle for the final two laps. A near photo finish saw Dale Grubbs hold off Jeremy for the win. Behind Jeremy Grubbs for third was Tylar Huffman, Mike Pavlak, fourth, and Dayton Hazlett finished fifth.
Monteparte was singing Meatloaf’s Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, as that’s what he did exactly. The Jeannette driver, formally of Latrobe, made it two wins in three tries in the Joe’s Body Shop Pure Stocks. Monteparte took advantage of his pole starting spot to grab the lead quickly. He built a considerable lead when a caution on lap six closed the field. After a few consecutive cautions, the race finally went green, and Monteparte took off. He claimed his 25th career win at the track in dominating fashion. Jim Hixon had a good run for second, followed by Corey Faris, EJ Rozak took fourth, and Ron Ramsey was fifth.
Brandon Doland moved up to the Pro Stocks this season. Doland led all 15 laps to score his career-first victory. Doland first held off the challenges of Marty Spade before Tommy Dembowski moved into the runner-up spot on lap five. Dembowski tried his best, but Doland wasn’t to be denied as he claimed the exciting first checkered. Dembowski was second over Spade, Sam Eichelberger, and Jacob Weyer.
The 20-lap Crate Late Model was a battle of the 11’s. Jeff Ferguson and Troy Shields fought it out for the number one spot with Braeden Dillinger and Michael Duritsky in tow. Shields made numerous advances before giving up the battle to Michael Duritsky on lap 17. Ferguson picked was not to be denied in winning his second victory at Latrobe Speedway. His last win came on July 31, 2021. Duritsky was second, followed by Ryan Frazee, Troy Shields, and Braeden Dillinger.
CJ Parrill was looking for a second win in the 12-lap Strictly Stock 4 Cylinder feature before heat winner Joe Jacobs made the winning pass and led the final nine laps for his third win this season. Parrill was second over Matt Underwood, Brad Dickey, and Justin Connors.
Latrobe Speedway will be dark this Saturday as the Westmoreland County Air Show at the Latrobe Airport takes center stage. Racing resumes on Saturday, June 18, with a Father’s Day Spectacular featuring Crate Late Models.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
The Karen Condon Memorial produced four new winners for Dog Hollow Speedway Friday night. Michael Lake (Super Late Models), Josh Fields (RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks), Derek Hauck (Laurel Highlands Sprints), and Mike Phillipson (4 Cylinders) were all first-time winners this season. Michael Duritsky collected $1000 plus $455 in lap money in winning his second straight in the RUSH Late Models.
Michael “Mr. Smooth” Duritsky, of Masontown, wasted no time letting the field know he was on a mission in the $1000 to win 25-lap RUSH Late Model feature. Duritsky led every lap to earn his second straight victory at the DHS. Kyle Hardy chased Duritsky but seemed to be having handling issues and could never challenge. Mike Laughard was second over Hardy, Joe Moyer, and Zack Morrow.
Allenwood’s Derek Hauck wired the field in the 20-lap Laurel Highlands RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars. Hauck was never challenged in his first-ever win at Dog Hollow. The red flag flew on the opening lap when Steve Kenawell, Jr. took a nasty flip after clipping a tire. Kenawell was shaken and taken to the ambulance for a check-up. On the restart, Hauck took off and claimed the win over Roger Irvine, Jarrett Cavalet, Greg Dobrosky, and Dylan Schatzer. Hauck added $525 in lap money to his winnings collected by the Condon family.
Uniontown’s Michael Lake made it three winners in three races in the 25-lap Super Late Model feature. Lake took home over $2000 with the $725 lap money. Lake, who is on a hot streak, led every lap and held off a fast-closing Joe Petyak. Lake built a huge lead only to have it taken away with a yellow on lap 13. Lake took off on the restart and was again pulling away. Lake slowed as he approached lapped traffic, and Petyak closed quickly. Petyak was on his bumper the final two laps but could not pull off the pass. Following Lake across the finish was Joe Petyak, Clinton Hersh, Del Rougeux, and Dave Blazavich.
Tim Steis was attending graduation, so he had Josh Fields filling in for the 15-lap RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stock car feature. Fields proved he was up for the task of leading every lap and winning an extra $345 for his car owner. The primary battle was for second, Tim Laughard in a crate engine finishing second. He was also the RUSH Crate winner in the race. Ron Benton, Brady Gallaher, and Joe Kephart III completed the top five.
The 12-lap 4 Cylinder feature was a four-car battle with Mike Phillipson, Dylan Young, Cody Young, and Ashton Daughenbaugh. A yellow on lap eight saw the 44D of Daughenbaugh slow and pushed to the pits. The final four laps saw Phillipson hold off Dylan Young, Cody Young, Todd Davis, and Bill Eckenrode. Phillipson also picked up an extra $280 in lap money from the Condon family.
DHS will be off this week, Friday, June 10, returning with the Laurel Highland RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars on Friday, June 17.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Kyle Crump led the final 38 laps of Championship Racing Association’s Laurel Highlands 150 to a surprise win and $10,000 at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday.
The second spot went to Stephen Nasse, Casey Roderick was third, in fourth was to Logan Bearden, and the fifth spot went to
Jennerstown’s 2020 late model champion, Albert Francis.
The winner in the Late Models was third-generation driver Brandon Marhefka for his first career win and Nick Niemic, with his first career win in the Charger division.
Jennerstown Speedway will host the ISMA and MSS Supermodifieds for a special event on Saturday, June 11, along with all six weekly divisions.
