Last year, I believe, I called Mark Boerio, owner of the Army and Navy Store/Pistol Range in downtown Latrobe to inquire whether or not he was able to restock ammunition in his store. His response, similar to other retailers in his position, “Nobody can get any in this country.” He was telling the truth. There was such a demand that manufacturers of these products just couldn’t keep up.
In doing some research, I learned that employees of these companies are working 24 hours daily to see if they can meet the demands. As hard as they tried, it was to no avail. The problem lay in the fact that manufacturers could not get raw materials. Thus, the backup resulted. But didn’t stop manufacturers from improvising new ideas that resulted in new products that would replace the once sought-after ammunition.
Companies like Federal, Fiocchi and Remington designed new products that were just as good if not better than the ammo once sought. And the word is out. Manufacturers are meeting the demand. The reason – is advancements in ammunition are being made, high bullets which help ignite the long-range rifle and centerfire-cartridge craze, and improved handgun ammunition.
For example, Apex’s line of non-toxic premium loads is expanding. This company features premium powders and tungsten-grade one-piece wads that protect the interior of the gun’s barrels and produce uniform consistent patterns making this product a great choice for those who hunt waterfowl.
Another company, Blazer, has released a new 30 Super Carry cartridge load, a round developed for personal protection. This cartridge, similar to a 9mm Luger utilizes a .312-inch bullet. The ammo is said to come with high-quality reloadable cases. It reaches a muzzle velocity of 1,150 feet per second.
Federal has a number of new products as well. First, there is their Super Carry designed for those who wish to carry a weapon on one’s person. It has a 312-inch bullet which is narrower than a 9mm. However, it does offer energy levels with the 9mm. The recoil action is said to be mild.
Other new products put out by this company include the High Over All shotgun shell. It is designed for competition, the Top Gun Paper Wad for loads in a 12 gauge. One can either choose lead or steel shot. Federal’s Terminal Ascent bullets are now available as components. This company also has made available for 2022 the Meat Eater, Gold Metal Berger, Trophy Copper, Hammer Down, and Fusion lines.
Fiocchi, yet another company, has come out with its Golden Turkey TSS that gives one long-range performance. Its muzzle velocity is 1,200 fps. The 3-inch 12-gauge loads use the No. 9 shot.
New from HEVI-Shot are the HEVI-Hammer Dove and HEVI-Upload loads. These shotshells use pellets made from 15% bismuth and 85% steel to generate 50% more energy at 40 yards than the traditional shot. This results in more consistent kills.
Another company adding to the list of manufacturers of ammo for 2022 is Hornady. Its newest hunting bullet is the CX (copper-alloy expanding). This new bullet is a great choice because it offers excellent accuracy. The bullets come with groves on the shanks that improve performance. This company also features Hornady’s Heat Shield polymer tip that improves aerodynamics, reduces hearing, and provides consistency that serious long-range shooters demand.
Norma’s new Whitetail load is engineered for hunting big game. The bullet features a lead core with a soft-point nose for rapid expansion on a deer-sized game. Its flat base and tin jacket are not bonded to the core. As a result, the bullet expands efficiently and reliably at a wide range of velocities and distances, transferring kinetic energy and creating large wound channels.
Finally, Remington has also come out with new products for 2022. The first of these is a new version of the famous Core-Lokt and the Core-Lokt Tipped. The manufacturer has enhanced the accuracy potential. In so doing, the aerodynamics of this bullet has been improved significantly. This makes the bullet more effective at longer distances.
