Last year, I believe, I called Mark Boerio, owner of the Army and Navy Store/Pistol Range in downtown Latrobe to inquire whether or not he was able to restock ammunition in his store. His response, similar to other retailers in his position, “Nobody can get any in this country.” He was telling the truth. There was such a demand that manufacturers of these products just couldn’t keep up.

In doing some research, I learned that employees of these companies are working 24 hours daily to see if they can meet the demands. As hard as they tried, it was to no avail. The problem lay in the fact that manufacturers could not get raw materials. Thus, the backup resulted. But didn’t stop manufacturers from improvising new ideas that resulted in new products that would replace the once sought-after ammunition.

