The Northeast Conference (NEC) voted to postpone all fall sports athletics competitions and championships on Wednesday because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ruling applies to NEC-sponsored sports, impacting football, cross-country, field hockey, soccer and women’s volleyball, among other NEC sports. The NEC’s Council of Presidents will meet again Oct. 1 to evaluate the public health crisis and competitive options moving forward.
Local NEC members include Duquesne University and Loretto-based St. Francis University. This would mean no Duquesne football, in addition to Robert Morris University football. RMU still had a NEC schedule, but officials announced it will be part of the Big South Conference as an associate member in football beginning in 2021.
In a release, the NEC said it exhausted every option to develop policies and protocols that supported a safe return to play this fall, prior to making the decision to postpone fall sports athletics competitions and championships.
“Ultimately, the persistence of the virus and the potential for exposure among student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, fans and local communities, coupled with the need to safely reopen NEC campuses this fall, made it impossible to execute a return to competition at this time without undue risk,” a statement released by the NEC read.
