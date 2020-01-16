It was over before it began.
Literally.
Well, almost, anyway.
When Penn Hills showed up at Greater Latrobe for Wednesday night’s WPIAL Class AAA Section 3-B match, it did so with only seven wrestlers. That’s half of the weight classes.
So, all the Wildcats had to do was win one bout, and the match — at least as far as the outcome — would be decided.
That happened at the very first weight class — 195 — when Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Lynch pinned Anthony Palumbo of Penn Hills in 1:18.
And only 36 minutes after the match started, the Wildcats had a 67-3 victory that secured second place in the sub-section and a spot in next week’s team playoffs.
“It’s official now,” GL head coach Mike Ciotti said of the sub-section runner-up finish that puts the Wildcats (5-1) into the playoffs for the first time in three years. “We’re looking forward to it.”
The only thing Ciotti wishes was different is only having to wrestle six individual matches against Penn Hills. The Indians forfeited seven weight classes — 106, 138, 152, 160, 182, 220 and 285 — and there was no match at another (113).
“We would’ve liked to have had everyone wrestle,” Ciotti acknowledged, “but you have to respect Penn Hills and what they’re trying to do with their program. They’re in a difficult situation.
“They don’t really have the feeder program and the things that we do. They just don’t have the numbers.”
On the other hand, Ciotti was pleased with the way his team — and those wrestlers who did take the mat — handled it all. Of the six bouts that were contested, three of them ended in pins for Greater Latrobe.
“I expressed to the guys that it doesn’t really matter who we’re wrestling. We always want to prepare and warm up the same,” Ciotti stressed.
“Going into some dual meets, you can kind of be a little relaxed. But you never know who you’re going to face out there.
“It’s always good to get prepared and ready for what you might face. That’s what we did tonight.”
It didn’t take long. With those seven forfeits pending, Lynch’s fall at 195 pounds — which is where the match commenced — actually clinched the win for the Wildcats.
Forfeits followed at 220, 285 and 106 to GL’s Hayden Piper, Tyler Ross and Vinny Kilkeary, respectively, making it 24-0. With neither team sending out a wrestler at 113, Penn Hills got its only points on a 7-4 decision by Steve Tucibat over Lucio Angelicchio, who was bumped up a weight class to 120 with Nate Roth out.
Next came pins from Enzo Angelicchio (126) and Gabe Willochell (132) against Raion Strader and Hunter Shields at 126 (1:07) and 132 (3:57), and another forfeit, this one to Payton Henry (138). There was a match at 145, with Ricky Armstrong registering a 14-0 major decision vs. Mike Devito — seven of his points came on a reversal and two near-falls in the second period — to give the Wildcats a 46-3 lead.
Penn Hills then forfeited 152 and 160 to GL’s Jack Pletcher and Mitch Tryon, and it was 58-3. The only other bout was at 170, where Sam Snyder made a takedown, reversal and three near-fall points hold up in a 7-3 decision, and the final forfeit at 182 to Corey Boerio halted the match in a little more than a half hour.
Now, it’s onto the team playoffs for Greater Latrobe for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats will be joined by three other teams ranked in the top 10 in WPIAL Class AAA — Hempfield Area (15-2), Kiski Area (10-2) and Norwin (8-2) — in the section playoffs.
As the winner of the “B” sub-section, Hempfield Area gets to host the semifinals and championship and consolation matches next Wednesday to determine seeding for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.
With it’s second-place finish in the sub-section, GL will face “A” winner Kiski Area in the semis while Hempfield Area meets Norwin. The championship and consy matches will follow.
“We’re going to see Kiski Area first, so we’ll focus on that match,” Ciotti emphasized. “We already had some of the matchups at counties (Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships).
“We get to go against one of the top teams in the WPIAL and state. We’ll give it our best shot.
“Then we go into the WPIAL playoffs. I’m excited for these guys that they have that opportunity.”
The section team pairings and times will be announced, including the match between the two third-place finishers from the sub-sections. Five teams from each of the three sections qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs that begin Jan. 27.
