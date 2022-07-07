Kyle Larson from Elk Grove, Cal., passed leader Brent Marks from Myerstown, Pa., on lap six of the race and he held on to that lead for his second Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup victory.
Larson collects $25,000 for the win.
“It’s special to win here at Lernerville; I had a lot of fun,” Larson said.
Marks picked up second, with seventh-place starter Justin Peck getting third. Chris Windom was fourth, and Hunter Schuerenberg got fifth.
Aliquippa’s Tim Shaffer was the Hard Charger picking up twelve spots to finish 11th.
Carson Short won the Last Chance B-Main, followed by Marcus Demesny, Tim Shaffer, and Brandon Matus.
Brent Marks won the Dash, which determines the lineup for the first eight positions for the 31st Annual Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on Wednesday.
Heat race winners were; Logan Wagner, Chris Windom, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Rico Abreu.
Brent Marks, the winner of five out of nine races during Central PA Speedweek, was the quick qualifier.
