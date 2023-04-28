Nakles rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Derry Ukes Thursday in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
Nakles went up early in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead that it would not lose.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 8:09 am
Caden Marsh and Peyton Piepock had a triple apiece to lead the offense for Nakles. Tristan Lettie had a double for Derry.
Vinny Calabrace got the win for Nakles as he struck out six and walked two. Jayson Repko took the loss for Derry, striking out one and walking two.
Saints 14, FOE 2
The Saints had a big four-run first inning to launch them into a lead it would not lose as they handed FOE a 14-2 loss Wednesday.
Ethan Haydo and Evan Springob each a had a double for the Saints. Spirngob had three hits to lead all hitters.
Springob also took the win, striking out two and walking four.
