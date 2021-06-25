Both Nakles and St. Joe’s Club fell behind early but used big fourth innings en route to Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League victories on Thursday.
Nakles trailed by five runs early on but came back for a 12-7 win against Cooperstown Vets. St. Joe’s Club allowed three-first inning runs but rallied for a 9-6 win against Heat Siphon.
Nakles 12,
Cooperstown 7
Nakles trailed early but used a big seven-run fourth inning to go on to defeat Cooperstown Vets by five runs.
Cooperstown scored five runs in the third inning and led 7-2 after three complete. But Nakles scored 10 runs over the next three innings and held on for the victory.
Vince Gaskey singled twice and scored to guide Nakles (11-9) at the plate. Tyler Hahn, Dan Calabrace, Anthony Scarton and Andrew Anderson each singled, combining for seven runs. Ramone Williams and Dominic Durigon also singled. Quardarius Davis scored three runs while Steve Janke crossed twice. Nakles produced 12 runs on eight hits.
Patrick Laughlin went 3-for-4 with a double and a run to lead Cooperstown (5-13) offensively. Jack Thomas, Hunter Fligger and Liam McMahen each singled. Brennan Borbonus crossed twice, while Owen Teslevich, Braden Garia, Reed Razza and McMahen all scored runs.
Winning pitcher Scarton fanned six and walked four. Laughlin took the loss, with a strikeout and three walks.
St. Joe’s 9,
Heat Siphon 6
St. Joe’s Club overcame an early deficit and rallied in the fourth inning en route to a three-run win against Heat Siphon.
Heat Siphon (11-9) led 4-3 after three innings, but St. Joe’s Club put up six runs in the fourth to take a five-run lead. St. Joe’s Club (13-10) held on for the win despite Heat Siphon pulling back two runs.
St. Joe’s Club needed only three hits to score nine runs.
Peyton Chismar doubled and scored to lead St. Joe’s Club at the plate. Jacob Cramer and Chad Jones each singled and combined for three runs. Jack Jeffrey, Eli Boring, Cole Short, Dom Rosensteel and Mason Beeman each plated a run.
Roman Fridley, Mason Fridley, Jack Dixon and Nate Lemmon each singled for Heat Siphon. Roman Fridley crossed three times, whale Hayden Smolleck, Mason Fridley adn Dixon also scored runs.
St. Joe’s Club made one error, while Heat Siphon committed five.
Cramer was the winning pitcher. He threw 10 strikeouts and issued eight walks. Dixon suffered the loss, walking one.
———
Cooperstwn Nakles ab r h ab r h
Teslevch 4 1 0 Gaskey 5 1 2 Laughlin 4 1 3 Hahn 3 3 1 Thomas 4 0 1 Davis 1 3 0 Fligger 5 0 1 Calabrce 4 1 1 Gray 4 0 0 Scartn 2 2 1 Garia 5 1 0 Willims 2 0 1 Razza 3 1 0 Rupert 3 0 0 Barbons 1 2 0 Durign 2 0 0 McMahn 4 1 1 Marsh 0 0 0 Janke 3 2 0 McIlnay 0 0 0 Amatcci 0 0 0 Andersn 2 1 1
Totals 34 7 6 Totals 27 12 8Cooperstwn 115 000 0 — 7 6 2Nakles 101 721 0 — 12 8 7 Doubles: Laughlin (CV) Strikeouts by: Scarton-6, Davis-7 (N); Laughlin-1, Fligger-3, Garia-1, McMahen-0, Thomas-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Scarton-4, Davis-5 (N); Laughlin-3, Fligger-7, Garia-1, McMahen-3, Thomas-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Anthony Scarton Losing pitcher: Patrick Laughlin ———
Heat Siphon St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Smolleck 2 1 0 Cramer 1 2 1 R Fridley 2 3 1 Jeffery 3 1 0 Fazekas 2 0 0 Boring 4 1 0 Piper 2 0 0 Chismar 4 1 1 M Fridley 2 1 1 Short 1 1 0 J Dixon 2 1 1 Rosenstl 1 1 0 Lemmon 3 0 1 Zaccagni 3 0 0 Roach 3 0 0 Beeman 2 1 0 Donovn 1 0 0 Losier 1 0 0 N Dixon 2 0 0 Jones 2 1 1 Mosier 1 0 0 Hochard 0 0 0 Struble 0 0 0 Bonmo 0 0 0 Pedder 0 0 0
Totals 22 6 4 Totals 22 9 3Heat Siphon 301 011 0 — 6 4 5St. Joe’s 120 600 0 — 9 3 1 Doubles: Chismar (SJC) Strikeouts by: Cramer-10, Boring-0, Jeffery-1 (SJC); N Dixon-0, Smolleck-0, Fazekas-0, R Fridley-2 (HS) Base on balls by: Cramer-8, Boring-1, Jeffery-1 (SJC); N Dixon-1, Smolleck-2, Fazekas-7, R Fridley-1 (HS) Winning pitcher: Jacob Cramer Losing pitcher: Noah Dixon
