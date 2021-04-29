Nakles rallied from an early deficit to hand F.O. Eagles its first loss of the season, 6-2, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, Nakles (5-1) tied the score in the second, took the lead in the third and went ahead, 4-2, in the fourth. Nakles added two runs in the fifth to secure a four-run win.
Quardarius Davis doubled, singled and scored a run to lead Nakles at the plate. Anthony Scarton and Ramone Williams collected two hits apiece, while Steve Jenke, Casey Rupert and Vinny Gasky each singled. Nakles tallied six runs on nine hits.
Lou Amatucci went 3-for-3 and crossed home once to guide F.O. Eagles (5-1) offensively. Devin Frank singled twice, while Will Morford singled and scored a run for F.O.E., which plated two runs on seven hits.
Michael Tortorello pitched a complete game to earn the win. He struck out six batters and walked four.
Adam Moreland suffered the loss, with a strikeout and 11 walks.
———
F.O. Eagles 200 000 0 — 2 7 1Nakles 021 120 x — 6 9 1 Doubles: Davis (N) Strikeouts by: Tortorella-6 (N); Moreland-1, Papuga-3 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Tortorella-4 (N); Moreland-11, Papuga-6 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Michael Tortorella Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
