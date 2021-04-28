Nakles pulled away late for a 12-2 win against St. Joe’s Club during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Nakles (4-1) tallied a first-inning run, led 3-2 after both teams scored two runs in the third, and added nine runs over the final two innings during its 10-run victory.
Mike Tortorella went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a run to lead Nakles offensively. Quardarius Davis tripled, singled and crossed twice, while Ben Stratton knocked a two-base hit and plated a run. Anthony Scarton, Ramone Williams, Tyler Hahn, Steve Janke and Dominic Durigon each singled, combining to plate seven runs for Nakles, which scored 12 runs on 11 hits.
Eli Boring collected two hits, including a triple and a run scored to pace St. Joe’s Club (5-2) offensively. Dom Rosensteel doubled and crossed home, while Peyton Chismar, Cole Short and Mason Beeman each singled. St. Joe’s Club score two runs on six hits.
Davis earned the mound win, striking out eight batters and walking two. Jayden Struble suffered the loss, fanning three.
———
Nakles 102 540 0 — 12 11 0St. Joe’s 002 000 0 — 2 6 3 Doubles: Tortorella-3, Stratton (N); Rosensteel (SJC) Triples: Davis (N); Boring (SJC) Strikeouts by: Davis-8 (N); Struble-3, Hochard-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: Davis-2 (N); Struble-0, Hochard-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Quadarius Davis Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
