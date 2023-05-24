It took 10 innings, but Nakles (4-4) finally topped Latrobe VFW (3-6) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action by a 6-5 score Monday, May 22.
Nakles held a slim 2-1 lead early before VFW plated two runs in the second inning and one in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Nakles responded with two runs of its own in the home half of the third inning to tie the score at four runs apiece.
The score remained deadlocked at 4-4 the rest of the way, prompting extra innings. VFW plated one run in the top of the eighth, but Nakles responded with one run in the home half of the inning to tie the game at 5-5. Nakles later scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a 6-5 win. Nakles outhit the opposition, nine hits to five. Both teams committed two errors in the field.
Nakles was led at the plate by Dom Durigon, who was 3 for 3 in the game and scored three runs. Teammate Brady McIlnay was 2 for 4 and scored one run, and Anthony Scarton was 2 for 3 with one double. Ramone Williams was 1 for 3, scoring two runs for Nakles.
Colin Barkley was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead VFW. Mason Hrubes was 1 for 3 with one double, scoring one run. James Rafferty was 1 for 4 with one triple, and also scored one run. Noah Smith was 1 for 3 and scored one run, and Mason Mastowski scored one run for VFW.
Anthony Scarton was the winning pitcher as he struck out 13 batters on the hill for Nakles while issuing two walks. Dominic Scarton struck out four and walked four.
Barkley was on the losing side as he struck out five batters and walked one for VFW. Jeremy Lazarchik fanned six while walking one.
