It took 10 innings, but Nakles (4-4) finally topped Latrobe VFW (3-6) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action by a 6-5 score Monday, May 22.

Nakles held a slim 2-1 lead early before VFW plated two runs in the second inning and one in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Nakles responded with two runs of its own in the home half of the third inning to tie the score at four runs apiece.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.