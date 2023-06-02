Nakles (6-4) scored two key runs in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 31, then held off a late Cooperstown (5-4) rally to earn a 5-4 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.

Cooperstown took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before Nakles tied the score with one run in the home half of the second inning. Both teams plated runs in the third inning to knot the score at 2-2. Cooperstown gained the upper hand with one run in the fourth inning, taking a 3-2 advantage. Nakles regrouped with one run in the home half of the fifth inning to tie the game at three runs apiece, then took control with two runs in the sixth inning for a 5-3 lead. Cooperstown threatened in the top of the seventh, scoring one run, but the team was unable to make up the deficit as Nakles won the one-run game by a 5-4 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

