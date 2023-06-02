Nakles (6-4) scored two key runs in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 31, then held off a late Cooperstown (5-4) rally to earn a 5-4 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
Cooperstown took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before Nakles tied the score with one run in the home half of the second inning. Both teams plated runs in the third inning to knot the score at 2-2. Cooperstown gained the upper hand with one run in the fourth inning, taking a 3-2 advantage. Nakles regrouped with one run in the home half of the fifth inning to tie the game at three runs apiece, then took control with two runs in the sixth inning for a 5-3 lead. Cooperstown threatened in the top of the seventh, scoring one run, but the team was unable to make up the deficit as Nakles won the one-run game by a 5-4 score.
Nakles was led at the plate by Dominic Scarton, who was 2 for 3 with two doubles in the game. Anthony Scarton also hit a double, going 1 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored. Dom Durigon was 1 for 2, scoring one run for Nakles. Vince Calabrace and Caden Marsh scored one run apiece for the victors.
For Cooperstown, Jacob Stockman and Owen Teslevich were both 1 for 3 at the plate, with each batter hitting a double. Frank Orzehowski was 2 for 3, scoring one run. Liam McMahen and Parker Smith were both 1 for 3, with each hitter scoring one run. Jeffery David also scored one run for Cooperstown. Brennan Borbonus was 2 for 3.
Calabrace was the winning pitcher for Nakles as he struck out four batters and walked one. Anthony Scarton also made an appearance on the mound, striking out eight batters while issuing one free pass.
McMahen took the loss for Cooperstown, striking out three batters and walking one. Smith also saw time on the mound as he fanned four batters and walked six.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
