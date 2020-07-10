Nakles scored at least one run in every inning for an 11-1 victory against St. Joe’s Club.
Nakles (10-5) led 1-0 through one and increased its advantage to 5-1 after two innings. Nakles capped the game with six runs, including a three-run fourth and two more in the fifth.
Quardarius Davis guided Nakles at the plate with two singles and three runs, while Santino Bryer singled twice and crossed two times. Andrew Anderson, Dan Calabrace, C.J. Voytilla and Ben Stratton all singled and scored for Nakles, which produced 11 runs on nine hits.
Jack Jeffery scored the lone run and Peyton Chismar had two of the four hits for St. Joe’s Club, which fell to 2-11 overall.
Mike Tortorella was the winning pitcher. Jacob Cramer took the loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
———
Nakles St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Davis 3 3 2 Cramer 2 0 0 Anderson 3 1 1 Boring 2 0 0 Bryer 4 2 2 Chismar 2 0 2 Calabrace 2 1 1 Schreyer 2 0 0 Voytilla 2 1 1 Jeffery 2 1 0 Tortorella 4 0 1 Short 2 0 1 Stratton 2 1 1 Chappell 1 0 0 Gaskey 1 1 0 Zaccagnini 1 0 0 Scarton 1 0 0 Rosensteel 1 0 0 Fulton 0 1 0 Pokrant 1 0 0 Hahn 0 0 0 Struble 1 0 0 Rupert 0 0 0 Wano 0 0 0 Newsome 1 0 0 Pedder 2 0 1
Totals 23 11 9 Totals 19 1 4Nakles 141 320 0 — 11 9 2St. Joe’s 010 000 0 — 1 4 4 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Tortorella-0 (N); Cramer-2, Boring-1, Chismar-3 (SJC) Base on balls by: Tortorella-0 (N); Cramer-6, Boring-1, Chismar-6 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Mike Tortorella Losing pitcher: Jacob Cramer
