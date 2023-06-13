Nakles (10-5) used consistent hitting and patience at the plate to rout St. Joe’s (13-3) in a 13-4 victory Sunday, June 11, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Anthony Scarton had a monster day at the plate for Nakles, going 3 for 4 with two home runs and four runs scored.
Nakles got on the board first with a four-run first inning, and led 4-2 after St. Joe’s plated two runs in the home half of the opening frame. Nakles scored five additional runs in the top of the second inning for an early 9-2 lead before St. Joe’s scored one run apiece in the second and third innings to trim the deficit to five runs at 9-4. Nakles closed out the game with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and a solo run in the seventh and final frame for a 13-4 win.
Anthony Scarton was complemented by teammate Ramone Williams, who was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Caden Marsh also had an extra-base hit as he was 2 for 5 with one double and two runs scored. Peyton Peipock also recorded an extra-base hit – a double – as he went 2 for 3 in the game. Dom Durigon was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while teammate Brady McIlnay was a perfect 2 for 2 for Nakles, scoring a pair of runs as well. Vince Calabrace was 2 for 4 at the plate with one run scored. Aaron Gaskey and Dominic Scarton added one single apiece for Nakles.
Cole Short hit two doubles for St. Joe’s as he went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. He was complemented by teammate Brody Chismar, who was 3 for 4 with one double and one run scored. Sam Hochard was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Parker Hannah (1 for 1), Anthony Matthews (1 for 3), Josh Short (1 for 2) and Robert Visnick (1 for 3) each singled for St. Joe’s.
Starting pitcher Anthony Scarton earned the win on the mound for Nakles as he struck out four batters. He was relieved by Calabrace, who fanned three and issued two free passes.
Josh Short took the loss for St. Joe’s as he struck out four batters and walked five. Visnick saw time on the hill as well, striking out a pair and issuing four free passes. Chismar made a mound appearance for St. Joe’s as he fanned two and issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.