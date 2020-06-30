Nakles and Bardine’s picked up victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Nakles upped its record to 7-3 overall, while Heat Siphon dropped to 8-3 in defeat. Bardine’s improved to 7-5 overall with a victory against St. Anthony, which fell to 5-5.
Nakles 8,
Heat Siphon 7
Nakles held off a hard-charging Heat Siphon for a one-run victory.
Nakles led 5-2 through one inning and carried an 8-6 lead after a three-run fourth. Heat Siphon could only manage one run in the top of the sixth, as its comeback bid fell short.
Santino Bryer led Nakles offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Michael Tortorella also singled twice and scored a run, while Quardarius Davis and Ben Stratton both singled and scored. Daniel Calabrace also crossed twice for Nakles, which produced eight runs on seven hits.
Tyler Fazekas guided Heat Siphon at the plate with three hits, including two doubles and three runs scored. Max Kallock and Roman Fridley both doubled and crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which put up seven runs on seven hits.
Anthony Scarton fanned three and walked four in the mound victory. Kallock took the loss with five strikeouts and eight walks.
Bardine’s 11,
St. Anthony 10
A late surge helped Bardine’s rally and edge out St. Anthony.
Bardine’s led 5-3 until St. Anthony scored the next six runs for a 10-5 lead through five innings. Bardine’s rallied in the top of the sixth inning with the final six runs of the game.
Ashton Beighley led Bardine’s at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Erick Batista tripled and crossed. Andrew Hantz singled and scored, while Colin Bush plated twice for Bardine’s, which produced 11 runs on just four hits.
Wade Boyle guided St. Anthony offensively with two singles and two runs, while Ethan Stotts doubled and crossed. Jacob Rosborough and Joe Coletti, which singled and scored, while Tyler Derk crossed twice for St. Anthony, which put up 10 runs on six hits.
Batista was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and two walks. Rosborough fanned one and walked three in defeat.
———
Heat Siphon Nakles ab r h ab r h
Kallock 3 2 1 Bryer 3 2 2 Fazekas 3 3 3 Davis 3 1 1 R Fridley 2 2 1 Calabrace 2 2 0 Brack 4 0 0 Voytilla 1 1 0 Smolleck 3 0 1 Stratton 4 1 1 Piper 1 0 0 Anderson 2 0 0 M Fridley 3 0 0 Hahn 0 0 0 Orazio 3 0 0 Tortorella 2 1 2 Roach 3 0 1 Gaskey 2 0 0 Lemmon 2 0 0 Scarton 2 0 0 Fulton 2 0 0 Newsome 1 0 1
Totals 27 7 7 Totals 24 8 7Heat Siphon 202 201 0 — 7 7 3Nakles 500 300 0 — 8 7 0 Doubles: Fazekas-2, Kallock, R Fridley (HS); Bryer (N) Strikeouts by: Scarton-3, Tortorella-4, Davis-2 (N); Kallock-5, R Fridley-4 (HS) Base on balls by: Scarton-4, Tortorella-4, Davis-0 (N); Kallock-8, R Fridley-2 (HS) Winning pitcher: Anthony Scarton Losing pitcher: Max Kallock
———
Bardine’s St. Anthony ab r h ab r h
Batista 2 1 1 Boyle 5 2 2 Frye 2 1 0 Krehlik 4 1 0 Beighley 4 2 1 Kodman 4 0 1 Bush 2 2 0 Rosborough 2 1 1 Ward 3 0 1 Coletti 4 1 1 McNichol 3 0 0 Derk 2 2 0 Rumon 2 1 0 Vacha 3 1 0 Baughman 3 1 0 Stynchula 3 1 0 Hantz 2 1 1 Stotts 2 1 1 McMullen 1 1 0 Spillar 1 0 0 Samide 1 1 0 Young 0 1 0
Totals 25 11 4 Totals 31 10 6Bardine’s 301 106 0 — 11 4 0St. Anthony 201 240 1 — 10 10 0 Doubles: Beighley (B); Stotts (SA) Triples: Batista (B) Strikeouts by: Batista-5, Bush-1, Ward-2 (B); Rosborough-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Batista-2, Bush-5, Ward-2 (B); Rosborough-3 (SA) Winning pitcher: Erick Batista Losing pitcher: Jacob Rosborough
