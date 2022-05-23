Nakles rolled to 15-5 Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League victory Sunday against Heat Siphon Pumpers.
Nakles peppered the game with runs until its big 10-run fifth inning.
Tyler Hahn and Josh Vacha led Nakles with two hits and three RBIs apiece. Anthony Scanton had two hits and two RBIs also for Nakles.
The only extra-base hit during the game belonged to the Pumpers Dom Piper, who hit a double.
Aaron Gaskey earned the win striking out two and walking two.
Ukes 13, Heat Siphon 3
The Derry Ukes trounced the Heat Siphon Pumpers 13-3 Saturday.
The Pumpers led 2-0 after the top-of-the-first inning. The Ukes would take the lead 3-2 after the bottom of the inning and not look back in its victory.
Jaxson Repko and Tristan Lettie each had a double for the Ukes.
Tyler Martin earned the win for the Ukes striking out nine and walking seven.
Nakles 15, Frontier Club 14
In an offensive scoring display, Nakles Sharks outblasted 15-14 the Frontier Club Wagons Saturday.
The Sharks took the early lead, going up 3-0 after the first inning. The Wagons would respond in the second inning posting seven runs to take the lead, 7-3.
Nakles took the lead back in the third inning, as it went up 8-7.
The lead changed again in the fourth inning, when the Wagons would get three runs to go up 10-8.
The Sharks tied the game at 10-all in the sixth inning which would eventually force an eighth and deciding inning.
In the top-of-the-eighth inning, the Wagons scored four runs to take a 14-10 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Sharks tallied five runs to edge the Wagons 15-14 for the win.
For the Sharks, Vince Gaskey and Anthony Scarton smacked a double apiece. Karter Fulton and Tyler Bauer contributed a double each for the Wagons.
Scarton took the win for the Sharks as he struck out four and walked five.
–––––
Heat 003 11x x — 5 6 5 Nakles 102 210x x — 15 11 2
Doubles: H: Piper. Strikeouts by: N: Gaskey-2. H: Piper-1. Winning pitcher: Aaron Gaskey. Losing pitcher: Dom Piper.
–––––
Heat 200 01x x — 3 4 7 Ukes 307 21x x — 13 12 1
Doubles: U: Repko, Lettie. Strikeouts by: U: Martin-9. H: Moser-0. Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin. Losing pitcher: Levi Moser.
–––––
