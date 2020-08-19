When Kiley Myers’ freshman campaign at Marist College was cut short as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she looked at the bigger picture.
Myers, a 2019 graduate of Greater Latrobe, plans to treat the campaign as a redshirt season, meaning that she’ll take advantage of the NCAA rule that will allow players to gain an extra year of eligibility for spring sports.
“I kind of took this as like a little preview since our season got cut short,” she said. “Now I really know what I need to work on, I know what I should expect going into next season, so I can better prepare my pitches and being in better shape.”
That preview showed plenty of promise for the right-handed pitcher, as Myers posted impressive stats and earned numerous accolades. Appearing in eight games, including six starts, Myers went 3-4 with one save, an ERA of 2.38, with 25 strikeouts and just eight walks. In the process, she twice earned honors as the MAAC Pitcher of the Week and MAAC Rookie of the Week.
“I actually didn’t think it was true when someone told me that,” she said of the honors, which came after the opening week of the season, as well as after the final week of games. “I was kind of expecting to pitch, but definitely not as much as I did.”
She finished 2020 on a high note, as Myers combined to throw 11 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while fanning 11 batters between March 6-7.
It wasn’t all success for Myers, though, as she experienced some hurdles along the way. She suffered losses in four consecutive starts between Feb. 21 and March 1, including a game against Robert Morris University in which she allowed eight runs — two earned — on 10 hits in just 2.2 innings.
Marist held a winning record, at 10-9, heading into a spring break trip to Florida, followed by the start of play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The day the Red Foxes were set to head to the Sunshine State, however, the rest of the season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
“I was really looking forward to playing our conference games,” Myers noted. “I was anticipating our team winning the MAAC.”
Shortly after the season was wiped out, Myers returned to her home in Lloydsville. While her parents made the 5.5-hour trip to Marist multiple times during the year to see her play, Myers used her time at home to hone her skills by throwing to her father. She also threw live batting practice to Emma Armstrong, a Penn-Trafford alum who was a freshman at the University of Hartford.
Earlier in June, Myers returned to competitive softball as part of her travel team, Team Pennsylvania, which has participated in tournaments in Ohio and Virginia.
“I was a little bit rusty, but I’m still pretty proud of my performance overall,” she said of her efforts with the travel squad.
It was that same travel team that Myers focused on in 2019, as she elected to leave the Greater Latrobe High School team just a few games into her senior campaign.
“How that played out, I really wasn’t progressing more. I felt like I was kind of being held back and I just wanted to prepare myself better for college by practicing on my own,” she detailed. “I don’t really think I missed a beat, because I played summer ball.”
Myers remains in contact with some of her former Lady Wildcats’ teammates, including Ashley Noel, who plays at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
With her free time over the past few months, Myers has been able to reflect on her first season as a collegiate player, and recognize the areas she still needs to improve. She highlighted her curveball as a focus heading into next campaign. Additionally, she will continue to acclimate to the drastic increase in the practice and workout schedule.
Most notably, however, she experienced first-hand what it takes to succeed at this level of competition, and plans to build off of her first venture into Division I softball.
“Going from either high school or travel ball, they say you face the 3-4-5 batter throughout the entire lineup in college. I was pretty proud of how I handled that,” Myers said.
