Unity Township scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, but it wasn’t enough as a big Murrysville rally carried the hosts to victory in a 17-11 slugfest during an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday.
It was the second straight game that a rally downed Unity Township. A day earlier, Yough rallied in the sixth inning to win by five runs.
Unity fell to 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs won their first three games of the season against Derry, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley by a combined 25-8 margin, but they have lost their last three games by a 30-17 score.
Derry extracted revenge against Unity Township on Saturday night with a two-run victory, prior to Yough’s come-from-behind win on Tuesday and another rally against Unity Township 24 hours later, this one from Murrysville on Wednesday. Unity is scheduled to host backyard rival Latrobe 6 p.m. Friday at Whitney Field prior to a pair of weekend road games against Young Township and Kiski Valley.
On Wednesday, Unity Township raced out to an 8-0 lead against Murrysville, but the hosts scored 17 of the next 19 runs, including multiple tallies in its final four at bats to pick up the six-run victory. Murrysville trimmed the early deficit in half with a four-run third, and it took the lead, 11-8, with a seven-run fourth inning. Unity Township cut the deficit to one run, 11-10, with two in the fifth but Murrysville answered with two of its own and piled on four more for a 17-10 lead through six complete.
Owen Miele and Zach Stott paced Unity Township at the plate, both with two singles and two runs scored, while George Golden and Anthony Massari both singled twice and crossed. Chase Sickenberger belted a home run and scored twice, while Landon Carns doubled and crossed. Jake Shaw singled and scored, while Mason Seftas also doubled for Unity Township, which belted out 11 runs on 14 hits.
Nico Mazzoni suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and one walk. Shaw and Jake Albaugh also pitched, as they combined for five strikeouts and eight walks.
Trevor Brncic led Murrysville offensively with three hits, including a triple and a run scored, while Luke Trelor also finished with three hits, including a double and a run. Jeff Downs added two hits, including a double and three runs, while Connor Helm posted two singles and three runs. Anthony Sciulli added two hits, including a double and four runs, while Zach Miller posted a hit and three runs. Ryan Pagano also doubled and scored for Murrysville, which pounded out 17 runs on 15 hits.
Josh Hudak earned the mound victory with two strikeouts and two walks. Helm also pitched, and he finished with four strikeouts and six walks.
Miele started Unity’s big first inning with a walk and Sickenberger crushed a home run to give the Bulldogs an early two-run lead. Carns and Golden both walked and Seftas doubled one home. Massari singled in Golden and Albaugh reached on an error. Shaw also singled in Massari, Stott contributed a base hit and Miele, batting for the second time in the inning, drove in Albaugh. Sickenberger drew a walk, forcing in another run and Stott crossed on a wild pitch.
Murrysville scored four runs in the third inning, highlighted by Sciulli’s double, and the hosts took the lead with seven runs in the fourth.
Unity made it an 11-10 game in the fifth, as Nico Mazzoni singled and Stott reached on a fielder’s choice. Sickenberger walked and Carns hit a two-run double, scoring Stott and Sickenberger.
A Downs double helped Murrysville get two more back in the bottom of the inning, and the home team made it 17-10 in the sixth, as Brncic came through with a three-run triple.
Unity completed the scoring in the seventh inning, as Miele singled and scored on a fielder’s choice.
———
Unity Twp. Murrysville ab r h ab r h
Miele 4 2 2 Downs 4 3 2 Sickenbrgr 3 2 1 Helms 3 3 2 Carns 3 1 1 Miller 3 3 1 Golden 4 1 2 Sciulli 2 4 2 Seftas 4 0 1 Brncic 3 1 3 Massari 4 1 2 Trelor 4 1 3 Albaugh 3 1 0 Fisher 3 1 0 Shaw 2 1 1 Pagano 3 1 1 Mazzoni 2 0 1 Depaulo 0 0 0 Stott 4 2 2 Hudak 0 0 0 Sofran 3 0 1
Totals 33 11 14 Totals 28 17 15Unity Twp. 800 020 1 — 11 14 1Murrysville 004 724 x — 17 15 2 Doubles: Seftas, Carns (UT); Sciulli, Downs, Treloar, Pagano (M) Triples: Brncic (M) Home Run: Sickenberger (UT) Strikeouts by: Hudak-2, Helm-4 (M); Mazzoni-0, Shaw-2, Albaugh-3 (UT) Base on balls by: Hudak-2, Helm-6 (M); Mazzoni-1, Shaw-3, Albaugh-5 (UT) Winning pitcher: Josh Hudak Losing pitcher: Nico Mazzoni
