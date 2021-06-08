A late rally prevented Derry Legion from picking up its second win of the season.
Murrysville Legion rallied late with an 8-5 victory against Derry during an American Legion District 31 game played Monday at Derry Area High School.
Derry led 5-1 through five complete, but Murrysville scored seven unanswered runs to steal the victory. Murrysville (3-1) tied the game, 5-5, with four runs in the top of the fifth and won it with three more in the seventh.
Derry fell to 1-3 overall and in league play this season. The Eagles lost their first two games by a combined 18-0 margin before a breakout win against West Hempfield last Thursday.
Derry will have ample opportunity at redemption this week. The Eagles are scheduled to play at Mount Pleasant tonight before a return game against Murrysville at Derry Area on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Derry is also scheduled to play Bushy Run on Thursday and Mount Pleasant Friday before a home doubleheader against Young Township and Unity Township on Saturday, as the Eagles are slated to play seven games in the next six days.
Hank Skirboll and Austin Siko led Derry on Monday, both with two singles and a run scored, while Andrew Baker contributed two hits, including a double. Ryan Bushey also had a hit and two runs for Derry, which scored five runs on nine hits.
Bushey earned the start, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five-and-a-third innings. Matt McDowell gave up zero runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. Blake Cecchini took the loss, giving up three earned runs on one hit with four walks. Logan Foust also allowed one hit and zero runs with a strikeout and no walks in an inning.
Noah Sofran led Murrysville at the plate with three singles, two runs and three RBI, while Anthony Sciulli doubled twice and scored. Josh Hudak singled twice and Connor Helm had a hit and two runs. Jeff Downs, Zach Miller and Luke Fisher all singled and scored for Murrysville, which pounded out eight runs on 11 hits.
Helm also earned the mound victory. He gave up five earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in a complete-game effort.
Murrysville Derry ab r h ab r h
Downs 4 1 1 Bushey 3 2 1 Helm 3 2 1 Skirboll 4 1 2 Miller 3 1 1 Siko 3 1 2 Sciulli 3 1 2 Penich 3 0 0 Fisher 2 1 1 Baker 3 0 2 Sofran 4 2 3 McDowell 3 0 1 Lagnese 4 0 0 Foust 3 0 1 Hudak 4 0 2 Townsend 3 0 0 Carosso 3 0 0 Cecchini 1 0 0 Watson 2 1 0
Totals 30 8 11 Totals 28 5 9Murrysville 010 004 3 — 8 11 0Derry 002 030 0 — 5 9 1 Doubles: Baker (D); Sciulli-2, Hudak (M) Strikeouts by: Bushey-4, McDowell-2, Cecchini-0, Foust-1 (D); Helm-8 (M) Base on balls by: Bushey-1, McDowell-0, Cecchini-4, Foust-0 (D); Helm-5 (M) Winning pitcher: Connor Helm Losing pitcher: Blake Cecchini
