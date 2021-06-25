Murrysville jumped out to an early lead against Unity Township and added onto the advantage late for a 14-3 victory during an American Legion District 31 game played at Whitney Field.
Murrysville scored four times in the top of the first inning. The score stayed that way until Murrysville struck in the final three innings with 10 additional runs. It was a 6-0 game through four complete, Murrysville made it 11-0 through five and 14-0 until Unity Township scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring.
Unity Township is now 5-7 overall, and the Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games. They snapped a five-game skid last weekend with an 11-run victory against Kiski Valley, but lost, 10-1, Tuesday against Bushy Run. Unity has lost its last two games by a 24-4 margin. Unity is currently eighth in league standings, behind Hempfield East (6-7) and Derry (6-6), and ahead of Kiski Valley, West Hempfield and Mount Pleasant, which all have one win.
Unity opened the season 3-0 with wins against Derry, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley. But the Bulldogs fell in their next five against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township.
Unity Township is back in action 6 p.m. Friday against Young Township at Whitney Field. Young Township defeated Unity, 6-3, on June 19 at Bertolino Field. The Bulldogs travel to West Hempfield on Saturday before a busy slate next week that includes six games in seven days.
Chase Sickenberger guided Unity offensively against Murrysville with two hits, including a double, while Anthony Massari singled twice. Alex Aiello doubled and scored, while Jake Shaw singled and crossed for Unity, which scored three runs on seven hits, but committed six errors.
Andy Person suffered the mound loss with six strikeouts and four walks. Jake Albaugh and Zach Stott combined to strike out four and walk five.
Zach Miller led Murrysville with two hits, including a double and three runs, while Trevor Brncic singled twice and crossed. Jeff Downs singled and scored four runs, while Anthony Sciulli doubled and crossed twice. Gionni Lagnese singled and scored, while Connor Helm crossed two times for Murrysville, which produced 14 runs on seven hits.
Ryan Pagano earned the pitching decision with four strikeouts and two walks.
Murrysville took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Luke Treloar’s two-run single. Murrysville added two runs in the fourth on a two-run double from Miller, and made it 11-0 in the fifth. Murrysville added three more in the sixth, as Sciulli contributed a two-run double.
Unity Township scored its three runs in the bottom of the inning. Zezzo led off with a walk, Shaw singled and Aiello doubled in Zezzo. Shaw came in on a ground out and Chase Sickenberger singled in Aiello.
———
Murrysville Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Downs 4 4 1 Sickenbrgr 4 0 2 Helm 3 2 0 Carns 3 0 0 Miller 4 3 2 Stott 1 0 0 Sciulli 3 2 1 Golden 3 0 1 Brncic 3 1 2 Seftas 3 0 0 Treloar 2 0 0 Massari 3 0 2 DalCntn 2 1 0 Albaugh 1 0 0 Depulo 1 0 0 Zezzo 0 1 0 Lagnese 4 1 1 Woodring 1 0 0 Pagano 3 0 0 Shaw 1 1 1 Hudak 1 0 0 Brown 2 0 0 Aiello 1 1 1 Person 2 0 0
Totals 30 14 7 Totals 23 3 7Murrysville 400 253 0 — 14 7 1Unity Twp. 000 000 3 — 3 7 6 Doubles: Sickenberger, Aiello (UT); Miller, Sciulli (M) Strikeouts by: Person-6, Albaugh-3, Stott-1 (UT); Pagano-4, Lagnese-0 (M) Base on balls by: Person-4, Albaugh-5, Stott-0 (UT); Pagano-2, Lagnese-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Ryan Pagano Losing pitcher: Andy Person
