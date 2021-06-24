Murrysville defeated Unity Township Legion, 14-3, during an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday at Whitney Field.
Unity Township fell to 4-7 overall. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games. They snapped a five-game skid last weekend with an 11-run victory against Kiski Valley, but lost, 10-1, Tuesday against Bushy Run. Unity has lost its last two games by a 24-4 margin.
Unity opened the season 3-0 with wins against Derry, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley. But the Bulldogs fell in their next five against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township.
Unity Township is back in action 6 p.m. Friday against Young Township at Whitney Field. Young Township defeated Unity Township, 6-3, on June 19 at Bertolino Field. The Bulldogs will travel to West Hempfield on Saturday before a busy slate next week that includes six games in seven days.
No additional statistics were provided to the Bulletin regarding Wednesday’s game prior to Thursday’s deadline.
