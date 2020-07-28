Derry dropped its Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) playoff opener against Murrysville, 7-4, on Monday at Haymaker Park.
Murrysville went to work early with six of its seven runs in the first four innings, including a three-run first inning for the eventual Game 1 victory.
Murrysville, the No. 2 overall seed, leads the best-of-three quarterfinal series, 1-0, and has a chance to close out the series tonight. Game 2 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight at Sloan Field in Blairsville. Derry, the No. 7 seed, needs a win tonight to avoid elimination and force a third and deciding game in the series. Game 3 of the series, if necessary, is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Haymaker Park in Murrysville.
Murrysville edged out Derry, 2-0, on June 28 at Haymaker Park. Derry earned a forfeit victory against Murrysville last Thursday, as the teams split the regular-season series.
Derry won three of four games early in July, earning victories against Bushy Run, Yough and Mount Pleasant, but the Eagles have lost four of its last five overall stretching back to the regular season. Derry fell against Mount Pleasant (6-3) on July 17 and suffered a 7-2 loss versus Yough on July 22. Derry earned its forfeit victory against Murrysville on Thursday, but fell in the regular-season finale against Hempfield East, 12-2, on Friday at Hempfield Park, prior to Monday’s playoff defeat.
Also on Monday, No. 4-seeded Hempfield East earned a 12-3 victory in its best-of-three quarterfinal-round opener against No. 5 Yough at Larry Lint Field. Game 2 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at Sutersville Ball Field.
Game 1 in the best-of-three quarterfinal-round series between No. 3 Bushy Run and No. 6 Young Township was suspended Monday because of inclement weather. Bushy Run held a two-run lead at the time of the suspension. The game will resume 5:30 p.m. today, followed by Game 2, both at Bertolino Field.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Playoffs
Best-of-three
Quarterfinal Round
Monday, July 27
Latrobe 5, Mount Pleasant 3
Murrysville 7, Derry 4
Hempfield East 12, Yough 3
Bushy Run 2, Young Township 0 (suspended)
Tuesday, July 28
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 8 Mount Pleasant, (Mount Pleasant Area HS), 5:30 p.m. (Latrobe leads series 1-0)
No. 2 Murrysville at No. 7, Derry, (Sloan Field, Blairsville), 5:30 p.m. (Murrysville leads series 1-0)
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 6 Young Township (Bertolino Field), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hempfield East at No. 5 Yough (Sutersville Ball Field), 5:30 p.m. (Hempfield East leads series 1-0)
Wednesday July 29
No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville, (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East (Larry Lint Field), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.