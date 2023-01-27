The Mount Pleasant and Ligonier Valley swim teams faced off against each other Wednesday at the Ligonier YMCA.
Mount Pleasant took home the win in this faceoff but one swimmer stood out for the Vikings.
That happened to be Lilly King. King is a sophomore at Mount Pleasant and has been invited to the Olympic training camp nabbing her a chance to be selected for the Olympic trials.
Seniors Mary Jablonski and Jesse Glenn led the Rams on Wednesday.
Ligonier’s Dante Page, Sam McCall, Sydney Hoyman, Marlania McCaffery, and Mikayla Smitley all had personal bests in their heat.
Jablonski was able to credit the swimmers for their feats.
“They all came out and gave their best effort,” she said. “We just focused on what we could control and just knew if we have our best efforts that’s all we could do.”
Page had a 29.06 in the 50 free and McCall had a 1:08 in the 100 breast and 24 in 50 free.
For the girls team McCaffery posted a 1:16 in the 100 breast and 26 flat in the 50 free.
Ligonier Valley will now travel to Latrobe to compete in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet Friday and Saturday, then resume section play at Burrell on Feb. 2.
