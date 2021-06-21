STATE COLLEGE — In its first six playoff games this year, the Mount Pleasant Area girls’ softball team won by shutout each time.
Competing in the PIAA Class 3A State Softball Championship on Friday at Penn State University, however, Mount Pleasant Area found itself in an unfamiliar position after the first inning — trailing. Despite the early 2-0 deficit, the Lady Vikings rallied with five unanswered runs, and prevailed against Mid Valley 5-3 to claim the state title for the second time in program history.
The Lady Vikings’ previous PIAA crown came in Class 4A in 2017, which preceded the current varsity players, as well as third-year head coach Chris Brunson. The Lady Vikings made history this year, as they became the first team in program history to claim both WPIAL and PIAA titles in the same campaign.
“These girls represent our community with pride, and they do everything the right way,” Brunson said. “It’s just an amazing feeling, and an amazing accomplishment for these girls.”
The Lady Vikings (21-3) certainly did not feel amazing after the first inning on Friday at Beard Field, however, as the District 2 Champion Lady Spartans (22-3) gained the upper hand.
Playing as the road team, the Lady Vikings were held scoreless in the top of the first by sophomore standout Maranda Runco. In the bottom of the inning, Mount Pleasant Area ace pitcher Mary Smithnosky issued a one-out walk to Chiara Zavislak, and Lindsey Jason followed with a well-struck hit to center field.
Mount Pleasant Area junior outfielder Katie Hutter failed to secure the ball, which allowed it to roll to the fence, resulting in an RBI triple that snapped the lengthy shutout streak. The next Mid Valley batter, Kat Davis, executed a squeeze bunt that plated Jason to make it 2-0.
“I think everybody was a little nervous,” Brunson said of his squad’s sluggish start. “I just keep telling the kids ‘You gotta stay calm, just relax, we’ve had adversity before, it’s okay.”’
Both teams were held scoreless in the second inning, but the Lady Vikings got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Hutter blooped a single to left with two outs, and senior Haylie Brunson smacked a double off the wall in left field that produced the first Mount Pleasant Area run.
Although Brunson was ultimately stranded at second, the hit seemed to lift the Lady Vikings. To that point, Smithnosky retired the side in order once again in the third, including a flyout of Runco, who entered the contest batting just shy of .700 with 19 homers.
In the fourth, the Lady Vikings pulled even, as senior Courtney Poulich was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice by Hannah Gnibus, and then scored when Sophia Smithnosky hit a ground ball to shortstop that resulted in a throwing error.
The top of the fifth proved to be the decisive frame, as the Lady Vikings took the lead by breaking out for three runs. Senior Lexis Shawley, who bats in the No. 9 spot, opened the stanza with a double, and after a strikeout, Haylie Brunson delivered an RBI single to center, a hit that Chris Brunson pointed to as the turning point of the game. Brunson advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single by Poulich. Gnibus followed with a RBI double off the wall, extending the Mount Pleasant Area advantage to 5-2.
However, the Lady Spartans did not go quietly, as they responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, and appeared poised to add more.
Zoe Zelinski opened the inning with a double, but Smithnosky rebounded by recording consecutive outs. With Runco slated to bat, the Lady Vikings elected to intentionally walk her, setting the stage for Zavislak. The freshman center fielder responded with a RBI single, and she represented the tying run with Jason at the plate. The Lady Spartans’ senior then crushed a ball to deep right center, but Hutter ranged over and hauled it in on the warning track to end the threat.
“I have faith in Katie. She’s out there because she runs like a deer, and this field is huge,” Chris Brunson noted.
Despite ample opportunity, the Lady Vikings could not add to their lead, stranding a pair of runners in each the sixth and seventh innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Mid Valley’s Courtney Rebar drew a one-out walk, and after a groundout advanced her to second, the Lady Vikings elected to walk Runco once more, again putting the tying run on base. Smithnosky induced Zavislak to fly out to left field for the final out, however, securing the championship for the Lady Vikings.
In earning the victory, Smithnosky allowed three runs on four hits, walking four (two intentionally), while striking out five. Offensively, Haylie Brunson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored, Poulich was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Hutter finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and a steal.
Runco took the loss for Mid Valley, allowing five runs on 10 hits, walking two while registering six strikeouts. She also was on base twice courtesy of walks, while Jason provided a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
The contest featured a near-capacity crowd, with fans from both sides reacting loudly from start to finish.
“That atmosphere was crazy. I haven’t played in a game with that many fans screaming at every pitch,” said Haylie Brunson.
The Lady Vikings graduate six seniors, including four that will continue their career at the college level. The list includes Brunson (University of Pittsburgh), Smithnosky (Western Michigan), Poulich (Liberty), and Gnibus at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
———
Mt. Pleasant Mid Valley ab r h ab r h
Hutter 3 1 2 Runco 2 0 0 H Brnsn 4 1 2 Larson 0 0 0 M Smthnsky 4 0 1 Zavislak 3 1 1 Hart 0 0 0 Jason 3 1 2 Poulich 3 3 2 Davis 2 0 0 Gnibus 2 0 1 Kizer 3 0 0 S Smthnsky 4 0 0 Terrnlla 3 0 0 Swank 4 0 1 Zelnski 3 1 1 K Brnsn 2 0 0 Rebar 2 0 0 Shawley 3 0 1 Kbylnski 3 0 0 Scanlon 0 1 0
Totals 29 5 10 Totals 24 3 4Mt. Pleasant 001 130 0 — 5 10 0Mid Valley 200 010 0 — 3 4 1 Doubles: H Brunson, Shawley, Poulich (MPA); Zelinski (MV) Triples: Jason (MV) Strikeouts by: M Smithnosky-5, (MPA); Runco-6 (MV) Base on balls by: M Smithnosky-4 (MPA); Runco-2 (MV) Winning pitcher: Mary Smithnosky Losing pitcher: Maranda Runco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.