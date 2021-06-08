The Mount Pleasant Area softball team advanced to the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal-round with a 4-0 win against District 6 runner-up Bald Eagle Area on Monday at Peters Township.
The Lady Vikings (18-3) next face Avonworth in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. MPA defeated Avonworth, 8-0, on May 25 to reach the WPIAL championship.
Avonworth (14-6) defeated District 10 champion Jamestown, 8-0, to reach the state quarterfinals. The Lady Antelopes claimed third place in the district with a 3-2 win against Southmoreland during the WPIAL consolation game.
MPA routed Ellwood City, 15-0, in five-innings to capture the WPIAL championship. In three district and one state playoff games, so far, the Lady Vikings have not allowed a single run and have outscored their opponents, 33-0.
If the Lady Vikings win Thursday, they’ll square off against the winner of District 6 champion Cambria Heights and District 9 champion Punxsutawney. The semifinals are scheduled for Monday, June 14.
MPA finished WPIAL runner-up in 2019 with a 3-0 loss against Elizabeth Forward, the same team that also defeated the Lady Vikings in the state semifinals that year. In 2017, MPA fell in the district semifinals, but bounced back to win the program’s first-ever PIAA championship with a 5-3 victory over Tunkhannock. After capturing the program’s first-ever WPIAL title in 2016, the Lady Vikings lost to Bellefonte, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 3A First Round. MPA won the WPIAL title in 2015 with a 10-win over West Allegheny.
In the state Class 2A playoffs, District 7 runner-up Shenango fell, 3-2, in extra innings against Chestnut Ridge in a first-round matchup.
Chestnut Ridge, the District 5 champion, was twice down to its final at-bat trailing by a run against Shenango on Monday at Bedford High School. The Lady Lions extended the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, and Chestnut Ridge won it with two runs in the bottom of the 10th.
Shenango scored in the top of the 10th to take a 2-1 lead. But Chestnut Ridge tied the score 2-all before scoring the game-winning run via a walk-off sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
Baseball
Hempfield Area bounced back from a WPIAL title game defeat by defeating District 10 champion McDowell, 7-2, in the first-round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Monday at Mercyhurst University.
The Spartans (16-8) match up with Spring-Ford in the state quarterfinals Thursday at at time and site to be determined. Spring-Ford, the fifth-place team out of District 1, defeated District 3 champion Wilson, 6-1, on Monday.
North Allegheny shut out Hempfield Area, 4-0, to win the WPIAL Class 6A title.
Meanwhile, the WPIAL’s Class 5A champion fell during its state playoff opener. Franklin Regional (19-2) lost, 6-4, against West Allegheny on Monday at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
The Panthers captured the district title with a 2-1 win against Bethel Park.
