One difficult inning did in the Ligonier Valley baseball team.
The Rams dropped their final WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game of the season, falling 4-3 at Mount Pleasant Area on Thursday.
The playoff-bound Rams are scheduled to close the regular season, 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Indiana Area during an exhibition game. Indiana Area is also headed to the post-season after finishing 5-5 in section play with a current 10-6 overall record. Ligonier Valley, which competed in District 6 for the last 50 years, will learn its WPIAL playoff fate later Friday.
Ligonier Valley dropped to 7-10 overall and closed section play with a 4-6 record. The Rams edged out Mount Pleasant Area, 6-5, last week, but the Vikings extracted a measure of revenge on Thursday with a one-run win of their own.
Ligonier Valley has currently lost 10 of its last 13 games played overall, but the Rams have key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to send them to the playoffs. They also suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Deer Lakes – after an 11-run setback earlier this season – against the Lancers, who finished second in the section behind Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off Valley, the third-place team in the section late last month. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL.
The Rams have been outscored 113-65 in their last 13 games. But Ligonier Valley has been involved in one- or two-run contests in five of its last six, as the Rams have been outscored 39-32 during that span. Remove an 8-1 setback against Class 5A Greater Latrobe on Monday and Ligonier Valley has played on even terms with the opposition, 31-31, during that run. The Rams have allowed double digits runs five times in their last 13 games, but they’ve also produced double digits three times.
Ligonier Valley scored the first two runs of the game on Thursday against Mount Pleasant Area, but the Vikings scored all of their runs in the bottom of the third. Ligonier Valley put up a run in the top of the fourth, but couldn’t produce the equalizer.
Nick Beitel led the charge offensively with two singles and a run, while Lucas Mills and Haden Sierocky both singled and scored. Grant Dowden also singled and drove in a run for the Rams, who put up three runs on five hits.
Dowden suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Sierocky didn’t allow a run, as he only gave up three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in two innings of relief.
Jared Yester singled twice to pace the Vikings at the plate, while Aaron Alakson doubled, scored and drove in two. Asher O’Connor and Steve Brown also singled and scored for the Vikings, who produced four runs on seven hits.
Jonas King was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in three innings. Yester gave up an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Ligonier Valley’s first two runs came with two outs. Sierocky singled on a two-strike pitch to plate Beitel, who drew a one-out walk. Sierocky came around two batters later on Dowden’s single to left field.
Wagner drew a one-out walk for Mount Pleasant Area, two singles followed, and Alakson doubled home O’Connor and Brayden Caletri to tie the game. Yester’s single two batters later plated Brown and Alakson for the eventual winning runs.
Ligonier Valley scored again with two outs, as Mills came home on an error to make it a 4-3 game in the top of the fourth.
The Rams had three more baserunners reach in the final three innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
———
Lig. Valley Mount Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Beitel 3 1 2 O’Connor 3 1 1 Tunstall 4 0 0 Brown 4 1 1 Sierocky 3 1 1 Alakson 3 1 1 Golden 2 0 0 Billey 2 0 1 Dowden 3 0 1 Yester 2 0 2 Seftas 2 0 0 King 3 0 0 Mills 3 1 1 Surma 2 0 0 Lawson 1 0 0 Noah 0 0 0 McCulty 3 0 0 Kitz 3 0 0 Foust 0 0 0 Wagner 2 0 1 Caletri 0 1 0
Totals 24 3 5 Totals 24 4 7Lig. Valley 002 100 0 — 3 5 0Mt. Pleasant 004 000 x — 4 7 2 Doubles: Alakson (MPA) Strikeouts by: Dowden-2, Sierocky-2 (LV); King-2, Yester-2 (MPA) Base on balls by: Dowden-2, Sierocky-1 (LV); King-3, Yester-1 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Jared Yester Losing pitcher: Grant Dowden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.