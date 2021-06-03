For the second time in five years, the Mount Pleasant Area softball team captured a WPIAL title by shutting out their opponent during an emphatic rout.
The Lady Vikings won their first-ever district title in 2016 and repeated the feat this year with a five-inning 15-0 mercy-rule win against No. 11 Ellwood City in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Wednesday afternoon at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
MPA (17-3) reached the district final with a quarterfinal-round win against No. 9 Derry Area, 6-0, before an 8-0 shutout versus No. 4 Avonworth last Tuesday. The Lady Vikings have shutouts in all three playoff games, outscoring the opposition by a combined 29-0 margin. Mount Pleasant Area has lost just three games this year — against Waynesburg Central, Norwin and Hempfield Area, the latter two a pair of Class 6A programs.
As the twelfth seed five years ago, MPA defeated West Allegheny, 10-0, to win the program’s first WPIAL title.
This time around, the top-seeded Lady Vikings got the job done backed by senior pitcher Mary Smithnosky’s two-hitter. She fanned six of 18 batters faced, issued a walk, and induced seven flyouts and two groundouts. Recording her third-straight playoff shutout, Mary Smithnosky threw 54 of 81 pitches for strikes. MPA’s bats helped the Western Michigan recruit with 15 runs on 16 hits — 12 of them for extra bases.
The Lady Vikings now advance to the state playoffs, which begin Monday. Mount Pleasant Area is scheduled to face Bald Eagle Area, runners-up in District 6, at a time and location to be determined.
MPA scored twice in the opening inning before breaking out with seven in the second, and three in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Sophia Smithnosky went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and a single. She also drove in three runs and scored two. Haylie Brunson collected three doubles and three RBI, while Hannah Gnibus had two doubles, a single, and crossed three times.
Mary Smithnosky had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Courtney Poulich homered with two RBI and two runs. Krista Brunson doubled and drove in a run, while Lexis Shawley singled and drove in three runs. Katie Hutter singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
MPA has plenty of college talent on its roster with several players committed including: Brunson (Pitt), Hutter (Akron), Poulich (Liberty), Gnibus (Pitt-Johnstown) and Abby Swank (West Liberty).
Angie Nardone and Kyla Service accounted for Ellwood City’s two hits — both singles.
Julia Nardone suffered the loss for Ellwood City. She allowed 15 runs (nine earned) over five innings, with two strikeouts and a walk. Ellwood City committed five errors during the loss.
MPA finished WPIAL runner-up in 2019 with a 3-0 loss against Elizabeth Forward, the same team that also defeated the Lady Vikings in the state semifinals that year. In 2017, MPA fell in the district semifinals, but bounced back to win the program’s first-ever PIAA championship with a 5-3 victory over Tunkhannock. After capturing the program’s first-ever WPIAL title in 2016, the Lady Vikings lost to Bellefonte, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 3A First Round.
——— Mt. Pleasant Ellwood City
ab r h ab r h
Hutter 4 2 1 Nardone 2 0 1 H Brunson 4 2 3 Duncan 0 0 0 M Smithnsky 4 0 2 Servick 2 0 1 Scanlon 0 2 0 Ioanilli 2 0 0 Poulich 3 2 1 Garroway 2 0 0 Gnibus 4 3 3 Street 1 0 0 Shawley 4 0 1 Rozanski 1 0 0 Hart 0 1 0 Nardone 1 0 0 S Smithnsky 4 2 4 Magill 2 0 0 Swank 4 1 0 Barnett 2 0 0 K Brunson 3 0 1 Wehman 2 0 0 Puskar 0 0 0 Kalantzas 0 0 0
Totals 34 15 16 Totals 17 0 2Mt. Pleasant 270 330 0 — 15 16 0Ellwood City 000 000 0 — 0 2 5 Doubles: H Brunson-3, Gnibus-2, S Smithnosky-2, M Smithnosky, Hutter, K Brunson (MPA) Triples: S Smithnosky (MPA) Home Run: Poulich (MPA) Strikeouts by: M Smithnosky-6 (MPA): Nardone-2 (EC) Base on balls by: M Smithnosky-1 (MPA); Nardone-1 (EC) Winning pitcher: Mary Smithnosky Losing pitcher: Julia Nardone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.