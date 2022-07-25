Latrobe Little League’s 12-u All-Star team was bumped out of the Section 2 tournament at Bullskin Township Friday with a 10-2 loss to Mount Pleasant.
Latrobe had only two hits versus 11 hits from Mount Pleasant, as Latrobe struggled all the tournament with its bats.
Mount Pleasant jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Brady Brooks walked to start for Mount Pleasant, then he stole second base. Next, Jakob Etling grounded out to the pitcher, moving Brooks to third base.
Noah Dewitt singled to centerfield to score Brooks.
Then, Dewitt took second base on a wild pitch. Trent Stanek reached on an infield error at third base and Dewitt moved into third base. Carter Urban hit into fielder’s choice, getting Stanek out at second base, but allowing Dewitt to score, putting Mount Pleasant up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, Mount Pleasant added to its lead when Kaden Hudec singled to centerfield to start the inning. Following a Tyke Snyder walk and Hudec going to second base, Bryson Bankosh singled to centerfield to load the bases.
Brady Brooks lined a single to left field, scoring Hudec and Snyder, as Bankosh went to second base.
Next, Etling doubled to centerfield, scoring Bankosh and Brooks, extending Mount Pleasant’s lead to 6-0.
Latrobe posted two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
With one out, Vinny Calabrace reached base on an error to the shortstop. After Austin Slezak flew out to the third baseman in foul territory, Bryson Gessler walked and Calabrace went to second base.
Calabrace and Gessler would move up one base each on a wild pitch, before Brody Schober singled to centerfield, driving in Calabrace and Gessler, cutting the Mount Pleasant lead to 6-2.
But as quickly as Latrobe cut into the lead, Mount Pleasant added back to it in the bottom of the inning.
Brooks led off with a double to left centerfield and then took third base on a passed ball. Next, Etling walked and stole second base. Dewitt lined a single to centerfield, scoring Brooks and Etling, pushing Mount Pleasant to an 8-2 lead.
Mount Pleasant added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win.
Noah Dewitt earned the win going two-and-one-third innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out two and walking three. Jakob Etling and Bryson Bankosh pitched in relief.
Evan Ulewicz took the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits, going two innings, striking out none and walking two. Matthew Fernell pitched three innings, giving up four runs on five hits, striking out two and walking four.
Mount Pleasant’s top hitters were Kaden Hudec (double, two singles), Brady Brooks (double, single, two RBIs), Noah Dewitt (two singles, three RBIs), Jakob Etling (double, three RBIs), Trent Stanek (single), Bryson Bankosh (single, an RBI) and Carter Urban (single, an RBI).
Latrobe’s lead hitters were Brody Schober (single, two RBIs) and Evan Ulewicz (single).
