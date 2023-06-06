Backed by starting pitcher Levi Moser’s one-hitter, Heat Siphon (5-8) hit its way to a 21-1 win over Frontier Club (1-11) Sunday, June 4, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

Clinging to an early 2-1 lead after the first inning, Heat Siphon exploded for 10 runs in the third inning and nine in the fourth to win a 21-1 four-inning game.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.