Backed by starting pitcher Levi Moser’s one-hitter, Heat Siphon (5-8) hit its way to a 21-1 win over Frontier Club (1-11) Sunday, June 4, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
Clinging to an early 2-1 lead after the first inning, Heat Siphon exploded for 10 runs in the third inning and nine in the fourth to win a 21-1 four-inning game.
Heat Siphon was led at the plate by Preston Donovan, who was 3 for 3 with one double and scored four runs. Moser helped his cause on the mound by producing at the plate, going 2 for 3 and scoring three runs. Ryan Karaschak was 2 for 2 in the game as he scored two runs. Noah Dixon was 1 for 3 with a triple and scored two runs. Noah Skoloda was 1 for 2, scoring two runs. Alex Orr was 1 for 2 in the game as he scored twice. Anderson Varchetti was 1 for 1 and scored two runs. Reid Flynn was 1 for 3 in the game as he scored one run. Tucker Wilcox scored twice while Sage Sevacko crossed home plate once for Heat Siphon.
Kohl Erret scored the lone run for Frontier Club. Blaise Bayus had one hit for the team.
Moser was the winning pitcher for Heat Siphon as he threw a four-inning complete game one-hitter, striking out seven batters and walking two.
Bayus took the loss for Frontier Club as he struck out three and issued six free passes. He was relieved by Alex Dominick, who issued one base on balls. Connor Rose closed out the game for Frontier Club as he walked six batters.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.