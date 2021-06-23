Adam Moreland and Devon Frank combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as F.O. Eagles defeated VFW, 6-0, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Both teams were without a run through four innings until F.O. Eagles (17-2) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and added four more in the sixth while keeping VFW (4-14) off the scoreboard.
Moreland and Dominic Zilli each doubled to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Bryce Hoke singled, while Tyler Smith scored twice. Zilli, Frank, Logan Bradish, Parker Hollick also crossed for F.O. Eagles, which scored six runs on three hits.
Mason Hrubes and Maddox Mignogna both singled for VFW, which made five errors, while F.O. Eagles had just two.
Moreland earned the mound win, throwing 10 strikeouts while issuing zero walks. Frank had six strikeouts and a walk.
Riley Smith suffered the loss with 11 punchouts and five walks.
VFW F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Cararini 3 0 0 Morford 3 0 0 Hrubes 3 0 1 Frank 2 1 0 Hill 3 0 0 Bradish 1 1 0 Smith 3 0 0 Morelnd 2 0 1 Porterfld 3 0 0 Hollick 2 1 0 Migngna 3 0 1 Detling 1 0 0 Hugus 2 0 0 Smith 1 2 0 Redinger 1 0 0 Goughnur 2 0 0 Lazarchik 2 0 0 Hoke 3 0 1 Bartholmw 2 0 0 Papuga 3 0 0 Zilli 2 1 1
Totals 25 0 2 Totals 22 6 3VFW 000 000 0 — 0 2 5F.O. Eagles 000 024 x — 6 3 1 Doubles: Moreland, Zilli (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-10, Frank-6 (F.O.E.); Smith-11, Cararini-3 (V) Base on balls by: Moreland-0, Frank-1 (F.O.E.); Smith-5, Cararini-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
