20221201-GLboysbasketball2022:23.jpg

The Greater Latrobe varsity boys basketball team poses for a group shot. The Wildcats season will kick off with a nonconference game against Richland on Dec. 2.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TIMELESS EXPRESSIONS

To understand the root of the struggles for the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team last season, Wildcats head coach Brad Wetzel referenced the 2020-21 season. During that COVID-altered campaign, the Wildcats exceeded expectations, posting a winning record and capturing a playoff victory.

That success, however, came at a cost, as the Wildcats played in a half dozen contests that came down to the final seconds. Although GL won five of those tilts, they did not often have the opportunity to let the underclassmen on the roster get their feet wet at the varsity level.

