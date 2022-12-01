To understand the root of the struggles for the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team last season, Wildcats head coach Brad Wetzel referenced the 2020-21 season. During that COVID-altered campaign, the Wildcats exceeded expectations, posting a winning record and capturing a playoff victory.
That success, however, came at a cost, as the Wildcats played in a half dozen contests that came down to the final seconds. Although GL won five of those tilts, they did not often have the opportunity to let the underclassmen on the roster get their feet wet at the varsity level.
“We were hanging on for dear life,” Wetzel explained. “We had no room for wiggle, and we weren’t able, as a program that wants to be able to continue that type of success, to get people the time necessary to continue that type of play.”
As a result, GL posted a record of 6-15 overall last year, including just 2-10 in section play. The Wildcats endured a six-game skid to begin the season and also concluded the year with a five-game losing streak.
“Last year, we knew that it was going to be extremely difficult with the lack of experience that we had,” Wetzel noted. “We were able to get some experience that was necessary, and I’m hopeful that this year we start a road to improvement and get back to the top of things here in western Pa.
“That’s the goal – to be the team to be measured by,” Wetzel continued.
To return to prominence, the Wildcats first must address the voids left by the graduation of Chase Sickenberger and Zach Marucco, both of whom started last year. While Marucco was a steady veteran presence in the lineup, Sickenberger was instrumental in several of those narrow wins a couple of years ago, and he ranked second on the team in scoring last season.
“Of course, we’re going to miss the punch that he had, as far as rebounds and scoring and everything else,” Wetzel said of Sickenberger.
The player expected to lead the way this year, both in terms of production and leadership, is senior Landon Butler. While his older brothers Austin and Bryce have cast a big shadow, Landon paced the Wildcats in scoring a year ago, and as a 6-foot-4 guard, he provides a unique skill set.
“He’s been here through several years of significant playing time, and he’s going to be expected to provide that stabilizing senior guidance. But also, we’re expecting him to shine now in different facets,” Wetzel said of Butler, who may shift at times from point guard to an off-ball guard this campaign.
Butler is joined by several other seniors who are expected to make an impact, including forwards Tyler Mondock and Dante Basciano, and guard Drew Kozuch.
“They’re all expected now to take on leadership roles on this team to help sustain that culture,” Wetzel said of that trio.
A pair of juniors – guards Darius Davis and JaTawn Williams – are also expected to be in the rotation again this year. Meanwhile, a quartet of sophomores will compete for valuable minutes, as point guard John Wetzel, guard Max Butler, guard/forward Jack Drnjevich, and forward Alex Tatsch are seeking to become more consistent.
“All four of them are expected to increase their on-court performance,” Brad Wetzel said of the sophomores.
Entering his 21st season at the helm of the program, Wetzel dealt with a unique wrinkle this preseason, as several players on his roster were part of the Greater Latrobe football team that made a playoff run. Among those who played into November on the gridiron were Wetzel, Williams, Tatsch, Drnjevich, and sophomore guard Brady Prohovic.
“We’ve never had this many football players. That was a very different preseason for us,” Wetzel detailed.
While having to wait longer to have a full team available for practices could be perceived as a negative, Wetzel also recognizes the positives of the Wildcats football team capturing its first playoff win in more than 50 years.
“There are things that I can’t do in an open gym that can be accomplished in the fourth quarter. I think these guys are bringing a real competitive mindset to practice,” Wetzel stated. “The energy level, the competition level, was enhanced.”
While the competitiveness should benefit the Wildcats, the team will also boast more depth than in previous seasons. While Wetzel doesn’t anticipate having a regular starting five, he believes he will have up to 10 different players who could see significant playing time, a luxury he’s only enjoyed once or twice previously during his tenure.
While the Wildcats remain in Class 5A Section 3, some of the section foes have changed as a result of realignment. Gone are Penn Hills, which won the section, as well as Woodland Hills, while Penn-Trafford enters after dropping down from 6A. Gateway, which appears to be the favorite, Kiski Area, McKeesport Area, and Franklin Regional also remain. From that group, the Gators and Cavaliers qualified for the playoffs in 2021-22.
“It’s an extremely strong section, and a lot of teams seemingly have their depth and talent that’s young,” Wetzel stated.
After missing the playoffs twice in the past three campaigns, Greater Latrobe looks to reestablish itself as a postseason participant this year.
“Put ourselves in position to stick our nose in the last couple of weeks of the season,” said Wetzel of the team’s objective.
Greater Latrobe begins its ledger with a nonconference game against Richland on Dec. 2.
