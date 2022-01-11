Tiana Moracco has enjoyed some prolific scoring performances dating back to her sophomore season at Derry Area. She has put up 20-point outings with regularity, and netted 30 points in a game last season.
But her performance on Monday against Deer Lakes far surpassed that — and possibly set a program record — as she poured in 39 points in Derry Area’s 53-32 home win against the Lancers.
As a result, Derry Area improved to 2-3 in Class 4A, Section 1 play and 5-5 overall. Deer Lakes, conversely, fell to 1-3 in the section and 3-7 on the campaign.
“She was very aggressive offensively and defensively both,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said of his senior. “She finished really well around the hoop tonight. She goes hard to the basket.”
To his point, Moracco did almost all of her damage inside the arc on Monday, with 14 of her 15 baskets from two-point territory. She also was rewarded for her aggressiveness with 13 foul shots, of which she converted eight.
Although Moracco herself outscored the Lancers, Derry Area faced a 15-10 deficit after the opening quarter. From that point forward, however, the Trojans clamped down defensively, holding Deer Lakes to just 17 points the rest of the way.
“This was the most aggressive we’ve played on defense the entire season,” Brisbane stated.
That defense was also aided by Reese Hasley’s foul troubles. The top scorer for the Lancers contributed six points in the opening quarter and 11 in the first half, but she spent a significant portion of the game on the bench with four fouls, and did not score after the break.
As a result, the marquee matchup between her and Moracco quickly became one sided, as the Trojans’ standout notched eight points in the opening quarter, and then exploded for 18 in the second as DA outpaced the Lancers 22-6.
“In the first quarter, she came out the chute pretty quickly. She looked pretty comfortable, and it just went from there,” Brisbane explained. “Just in the flow of the offense, when she gets the ball, she has the freedom to go to the hoop and do some things.”
To his surprise, the Lancers did not adjust their defense on Moracco as she continued to score nearly at will. Instead, Deer Lakes continued to guard her in a man-to-man alignment, as Moracco responded with nine points in the third quarter to put DA ahead 47-29.
“At halftime, I went over our box and one offense just to make sure everyone was clear, because I thought they would probably do that,” Brisbane said.
While Moracco was justifiably front and center in the victory, Brisbane was quick to acknowledge the contributions of his other players. Five others scored for Derry Area, as senior Faith Shean and junior Mara Lewis each provided four points, sophomore Samantha Gruska had three, junior Sara Bungard notched two, and freshman Jane Huss added a point.
“That’s a big key for us — whatever points we can get out of everyone else, because she’s not going to score 39 points every game,” he noted.
Despite being hindered by fouls, Hasley still paced Deer Lakes with 11 points, while Lydia Guthrie netted eight, and Nikki Fleming added seven points.
“Section games, you gotta win your home games. That was why tonight’s game was really important,” Brisbane noted. “We (usually) seem to have one really bad quarter. Tonight, we avoided that.”
Consequently, Derry Area snapped its two-game skid, winning for the first time since a lopsided victory against Jeannette on Dec. 27 in which Moracco established a previous season-high of 27 points.
Now alone in fourth place in the section, the Trojans will complete the first half of their section ledger when they play at Burrell on Thursday. The Buccaneers are just 1-10, but their lone victory came against Freeport Area, a team which defeated Derry Area last week.
If Moracco comes close to replicating her performance, she could achieve more history on Thursday, as she’s currently 31 points shy of 1,000 for her career. Lindsay Dixon holds the career scoring mark for Derry Area, with 1,047 points.
