Derry Area girls’ basketball coach Gene Brisbane felt his team’s offense was out of sync and stifled during the Lady Trojans’ first two losses of the season last week against Deer Lakes and Burrell.
That wasn’t the case against Valley.
The Lady Trojans jumped on the Lady Vikings from the outset, as Derry Area cruised to a 54-16 mercy-rule victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Thursday at Derry Area.
“We got off to a fast start, and when you get off to a fast start, that’s always a good thing,” Brisbane said. “We had a good overall team effort and everybody was into it from the beginning. We’re happy about getting into the win column for the first time this year.”
Derry Area (1-2, 1-2) scored 33 points in a season-opening setback at Deer Lakes and managed just 21 at home against Burrell last Thursday. The Lady Trojans had 38 points by halftime against Valley and ultimately equaled their total from the first two games, eventually scoring a 38-point win against the Lady Vikings, who played their first game of the season on Thursday.
“Defensively, we had some good pressure on Valley and forced them into a lot of unforced and forced turnovers,” Brisbane said. “We were trying to force them into as many turnovers as possible. We were able to do that and capitalize on that.”
Junior standout Tiana Moracco was the catalyst.
Moracco scored a game-high 27 points for the Lady Trojans. It may very well have been a career high for the rangy, 5-foot-9 guard. She’s not sure. But that doesn’t matter to Moracco, as long as the Lady Trojans come out victorious.
“It felt good,” Moracco said. “I felt like myself. I felt ready when I walked into the gym. As the game went on, I kind of settled into my groove and with the help of my teammates, everything went well.”
Moracco came up with a steal at the 5:31 mark of the first quarter and her first points of the game for an early 4-0 lead. Her forced turnover led to another basket and she followed it up with eight of the next 10 points, as the Lady Trojans generated three additional turnovers along the way.
“We’ve been putting in hard work at practice and it’s been paying off,” Moracco said. “Just the way we were playing, we were shutting them down. Our defense was good, we were able to get steals, go on fast breaks and make our layups.”
Moracco, who scored 12 points in the first quarter, picked up another steal and score with 1:04 left to give the Lady Trojans an 18-0 lead.
“We have (Moracco) at the point of our press and also our zone defense,” Brisbane said. “The reason she’s up there is because she has long arms and deflects a lot of passes. She really makes it tough on guards from the other team to get the ball around her.”
Tori Johnson’s three-pointer in the final minute gave Valley its first points of the game, as Derry Area led 18-3 through one quarter. Johnson scored a team-best 10 points for Valley.
But Moracco continued her run in the second.
Moracco answered Valley’s second basket of the game with a three-pointer to give the Lady Trojans a 26-5 lead. She responded to Johnson’s second triple of the game with six straight points. The last basket came off a turnover to stretch it to a 34-8 advantage with 2:20 left, as Moracco scored 21 points in the first half.
“She does a real good job of getting her hands on the ball,” Brisbane said. “A lot of the points we scored during that run in the first half, (Moracco) had something to do with it.”
Moracco had help, too, as seven Lady Trojans cracked the scoreboard. Senior Alanna Meloy also ended in double figures with 12 points, while sophomore Sara Bungard totaled six points.
“We need everybody else to contribute,” Brisbane said. “If we can get one or two other people with Tiana to score double figures or close to it, we’re going to be in a lot of games.”
Meloy’s bucket in the first minute of the third quarter triggered the 30-point mercy rule, giving the Lady Trojans a 40-10 lead. Moracco tallied two more buckets and assisted on another Meloy basket as Derry Area carried a 46-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Tiana is a good basketball player,” Brisbane said. “She goes to the hoop well, she’s a good perimeter shooter and she made some nice assists.
“The one thing I asked her to do more of this year was rebound, and she did. She’s working on everything she needs to work on. This is like a bonus year for her because last year, as a sophomore, she was our leading scorer, and now she’s coming back and she’s determined to make herself into a complete player.”
She was also an unselfish one in the second half with the game decided.
Moracco could’ve neared the 40-point mark, but spent the majority of the second half pulling down rebounds and dishing to teammates rather than driving to the hoop. She scored her final basket with 4:40 to play and ended with 27 of the Lady Trojans’ 54 points.
“I like being a team player,” Moracco said. “I like seeing my teammates score. I was trying to get it to my other teammates to get some points in and just help contribute.”
The Lady Trojans are back in action 7:30 p.m. Monday at Highlands in another section tilt. The Lady Golden Rams are 0-3 in the section and 1-6 overall. Derry Area is scheduled to return home, 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Knoch.
Despite the lopsided result against Valley, Brisbane realizes the Lady Trojans are far from a finished product. Derry Area went 0-for-7 from the free throw line, as both teams combined to go 1-of-9 at the stripe.
That didn’t hurt the Lady Trojans against Valley. They were able to take care of business — and the ball — in the first half to score their first victory of the season.
“We’re trying to get everybody to be a much more fundamental basketball player,” Brisbane said. “We want to get everybody to understand the importance of taking care of the basketball and limiting turnovers. It’s something we address every day.
“If you can minimize turnovers, you have a really good chance of executing your offense and defense the way you want.”
———
VALLEY (16)
Johnson 4-0-10; Ingram 0-0-0; Kasten 1-0-3; Breger 1-1-3; Seybert 0-0-0. Totals, 6-1(2)—16
DERRY AREA (54)
Moracco 13-0-27; Shean 0-0-0; Huber 1-0-3; Doperak 0-0-0; Meloy 6-0-12; Bungard 3-0-6; Lewis 0-0-0; Gruska 1-0-2; Byers 1-0-2; Marinchek 1-0-2. Totals, 25-0(7)—54
Score by Quarters
Valley 3 7 5 1 — 16 Derry Area 18 20 8 8 — 54
Three-point field goals: Moracco, Huber; Johnson-2, Kegten
