Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco had a night to remember Tuesday. The only thing missing, however, was a win.
The Lady Trojans’ senior standout recorded her 1,000th career point, but visiting Mount Pleasant Area made its free throws down the stretch in a 44-37 exhibition victory.
Moracco, a 5-foot-9 guard, clinched the milestone with a three-pointer in the first quarter. She finished with 28 points and now sits at 1,025 career points.
“She took care of it real quick,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said of Moracco’s milestone basket, which came from the top of the key. It was the first of her four treys on the night. “It’s great to see hard work rewarded — she deserves it.”
Moracco is inching closer to the program’s career scoring mark, currently held Lindsay Dixon, who tallied 1,047 points from 1999-2002.
Earlier this month, Moracco surpassed the program’s single-game scoring record with 39 points in a home victory against Deer Lakes. The previous high water mark of 37 points was set by Tiffany Downey in 2007.
Moracco — who has drawn college basketball interest from Division II and II programs — has scored 95 points in her past three games.
“She’s carried us completely, and has been very persistent in her goals and is doing what she needs to reach those goals,” Brisbane said of Moracco. “Every team we play tries to stop her and hold her down, and (Tuesday) she still walks out of there with 28 points. I can’t say enough about how well she’s handled all of this.”
In Brisbane’s three years with the program, he has watched Moracco grow as player in many respects, including mental toughness. That was apparent in the first half Tuesday when she rolled her ankle and played with it taped the rest of the way. The coach hopes she’ll be available when Derry Area resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley.
Brisbane also believes Moracco could have reached 1,000 career points much earlier, since the Lady Trojans played just 14 games last season. He also noted that Moracco has taken her scoring to another level the past three seasons after totaling slightly over 150 points as freshman.
“It’s been a real pleasure to watch her develop and come into her own as a well-rounded player,” he said.
Despite the loss, Moracco’s record wasn’t the only Derry Area milestone celebrated on Tuesday. Brisbane was presented a plaque from Lady Trojan players to mark his 400th career victory in 26 years of coaching female teams in basketball. He reached the plateau with last week’s 44-41 victory at Burrell.
Brisbane won 327 games in 20 years coaching Hempfield Area, another 50 games leading the women’s program at Westmoreland County Community College and 23 so far in three seasons at Derry Area.
During his time with the Lady Spartans, Brisbane won five section titles and reached the WPIAL semifinals three times.
“I didn’t know they were doing to do that. It was very nice of the Derry people to do that for me,” he said of being presented the plaque. “Being part of 400 (wins), the head coach always gets the credit, but there’s so many people — all of my assistant coaches, all of the elementary coaches and all of the good players I’ve coached. Nobody does it by themselves. I’ve been very lucky.”
In Tuesday’s game, the Lady Vikings won a nick-and-tuck contest with a solid showing from the charity stripe late. Mount Pleasant Area held a 26-20 scoring edge in the second half, including a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Mount Pleasant led 18-17 at the half.
Tiffany Zelmore led the Lady Vikings with 22 points.
“It was a very physical game and we got the short end of the physicality,” Brisbane said. “But if we played this team four weeks ago, they would’ve beaten us by 20 or 30 points. We’re down to eight players right now and they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do.”
