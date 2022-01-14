Moracco helps key DA girls' win

Derry Area got some key plays down the stretch and another big scoring night from Tiana Moracco Thursday en route to an important 44-41 road victory over Burrell in Class 4A, Section 1 action.
The victory puts the Lady Trojans squaring in fourth place in the section with a 3-3 mark. Thursday’s win, the team’s second straight, also pushed Derry Area’s overall record above .500 at 6-5.
Moracco and Mara Lewis each hit a free throw over the final 14 seconds of regulation to set the final.
Moracco, who finished with a game-best 28 points, is approaching history.
She sits at 997 career points and needs just three more to reach the 1,000-point plateau. She’ll have a chance to hit the milestone at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Lady Trojans host Mount Pleasant Area in an exhibition matchup.
Moracco has scored 67 points in her past two games, including a 39-point showing in this week’s 53-32 home victory over Deer Lakes.
On Thursday, she got some help offensively from sophomore Samantha Gruska, who finished with 14 points. A dozen of those points came on four 3-pointers.
Derry Area outscored Burrell 18-10 in the fourth quarter after trailing going into the final stanza. The Lady Bucs, who fell to 1-4 in the section and 1-11 overall, led 23-19 at halftime and stretched that advantage to five points by the end of the third.
