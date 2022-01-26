Moracco exits early in Lady Trojans' home loss

Visiting Homer-Center took advantage of an injury to Derry Area’s top scorer and used a big second-quarter run Tuesday en route to a 59-22 exhibition girls’ basketball victory.
With Derry Area leading 11-10 early in the second quarter, Tiana Moracco — the team’s star senior guard who became the Lady Trojans’ all-time leading scorer last week — left the game with a lower body injury and didn’t return.
Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said Moracco’s injury was a reaggravation of one suffered last week against Mount Pleasant Area. He noted that Moracco didn’t return Tuesday “because we need her healthy for our remaining section games.”
Moracco scored seven points before exiting the game, while teammate Samantha Gruska added seven for Derry Area (7-8 overall), which has dropped two straight.
District 6 Homer-Center used some hot shooting in the second quarter to take an 18-point lead, 33-15, by halftime. The Lady Wildcats extended their advantage in the third thanks to a 16-5 flurry.
Homer-Center’s Marlee Kochman reached 1,000 career points in the second quarter on Tuesday. She finished with 12 points.
The Wildcats were led by Macey Sardone with 22 points, while Alayna Fabin chipped in 12.
Derry Area resumes section play when it visits Knoch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
