Moracco becomes Lady Trojans' all-time leading scorer in win

Derry Area girls basketball has a new scoring standard.
Lady Trojans’ standout Tiana Moracco became the program’s all-time leading scorer during Thursday’s 58-21 road victory over Valley in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play.
Moracco, a 5-9 senior guard, finished with 29 points and eclipsed the previous career scoring mark held by Lindsay Dixon, who tallied 1,047 points from 1999-2002.
After another big night offensively, Moracco now sits at 1,054 career points with seven regular season games remaining.
She reached the career milestone with a basket in the second half.
“Tiana took care of business tonight,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said. “She has worked hard to develop into the player that she is right now. She has represented her school and team extremely well, and has handled all the attention with a humility beyond her years. She recognizes that there were a lot of teammates that share in her scoring achievements. I am very impressed with the maturity she has displayed during this time.”
Moracco also continued a recent scoring surge, as she’s poured in 123 points (30.7 ppg) over her past four games. That includes this month’s recording-breaking performance against Deer Lakes, where she surpassed the program’s single-game scoring mark with 39 points. The previous high water mark of 37 points was set by Tiffany Downey in 2007.
Other than Moracco’s memorable night, Thursday’s victory also moved Derry Area above .500 at 4-3 in the section and 7-6 overall.
In all, the Lady Trojans have won three of their past four games.
Moracco finished with 11 field goals and made seven free throws to lead the charge Thursday. Samantha Gruska also hit double figures with 11 points, while Rachelle Marinchek added seven.
Derry Area started out fast, outscoring Valley 20-6 in the first quarter and 17-11 in the second to take a 20-point halftime lead at 37-17.
The Lady Trojans only continued to apply the pressure in the second half, holding a 21-4 edge, including keeping Valley off the scoreboard in the fourth.
Janelle Norman led Valley (0-5 section, 1-10 overall) with eight points.
Derry Area continues section play at 6 p.m. Monday when it hosts Highlands.
