Monday’s PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal-round playoff game was a microcosm of the Greater Latrobe hockey season.
The IceCats took an early lead, then fell into a hole before crawling out and gaining late third-period momentum.
Montour spoiled the comeback with a power-play goal as the third-seeded Spartans edged out the No. 6-ranked IceCats and ended Greater Latrobe’s season with a 4-3 victory during a PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal-round playoff game on Monday at Rostraver Ice Garden near Belle Vernon.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game going into it,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “They’re well-coached and we knew they’d be ready to play. We fought hard for 51 minutes. The guys came out and left everything on the ice. We’re happy with our effort and the way we played, but sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you want it to.”
Alex Schall led the charge with two goals, while Josh Coffee also found the back of the net. Peyton Myers assisted on both of Schall’s goals, while Allen Rider and Reid West both added helpers. Vinny Amatucci stopped 25 of 29 shots in defeat.
Anthony Migliozzi, who is ranked seventh in Class AA scoring, guided Montour with a goal and two assists, while Michael Felsing — third in Class AA — Holden Wilpula and Jack Rogers also scored. David Strilka and Jon Tokarczyk had assists and Anthony Reinholt stopped 33 of 36 shots for the win.
Special teams proved to be the difference, as the Spartans went 2-for-3 with the man advantage. Felsing scored the game-winning goal on the power play, as Montour boasts the No. 3-ranked unit in Class AA.
“We knew they could definitely capitalize if we gave them opportunities, and we gave them some opportunities,” Werner said. “In the playoffs, those are the kind of things that matter. We can’t give other teams chances like that, and that’s what makes special teams so important going into the postseason.”
Greater Latrobe enjoyed a strong start, as Schall connected on the power play at 2:10 from Myers for the lone goal of the first period.
Schall closed his senior season with 30 goals and 44 points in 18 games played. His 28 regular-season goals ranked second in the classification and his 42 regular-season points were fourth in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 37 of his last 42 games played with 50 goals and 84 points during that span. Schall scored 21 goals and 34 points in his final 10 games at Greater Latrobe.
“We got that big power-play goal in the first to set the tone,” Werner said. “We had good pressure and we were still getting opportunities. I think it helped that we scored the first goal.”
Greater Latrobe held a 22-20 advantage in shots through 34 minutes — including a 13-10 margin in the second — but Montour owned the second period.
Migliozzi tied the game with an even strength goal from Felsing at 6:56 of the second, and Wilpula gave the Spartans a 2-1 lead just 1:01 later from Strilka. Rogers connected on Montour’s first power play goal from Migliozzi and Tokarczyk at 10:50 of the second, as the Spartans scored three goals in 3:54 to jump in front.
But the IceCats weren’t finished.
“It was 3-1 going into the third and we had a nice talk in the locker room between periods,” Werner said. “Just about every game has been close for us, so we were comfortable with the situation that we were in. We just made a little change in the system that we were playing.”
The change paid off for the IceCats, as Coffee netted an even-strength goal from West and Rider just 2:16 in the third. The IceCats continued to ride the momentum, as Schall tied the game at 6:51 from Myers.
“We got the big goal with a lot of time left in the third period,” Werner said. “It was shift-after-shift, we were getting good opportunities and building. Schall found a top corner and tied the game.”
But Felsing scored the game-winner less than three minutes later. The Spartans’ standout scored a power-play goal at 9:35 of the third from Migliozzi for what ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal.
“There was nothing we could really do about that one,” Werner said. “He used a defenseman as a screen and changed the angle. It was a really good shot.”
The IceCats pressed for the tying goal and pulled Amatucci in the final 90 seconds, but they were unable to extend their season.
“We had some really good opportunities,” Werner said. “We got a couple clean looks, but their goalie made a couple nice saves. We just weren’t able to find the back of the net in the end.”
The IceCats clinched their 16th consecutive playoff berth, but it was a long road back to the Penguins Cup playoffs.
The IceCats advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game last season, but the scheduled contest against Baldwin was canceled after the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak last March. It was the third time in eight seasons that the IceCats — four-time Penguins Cup and state champions — advanced to the championship game and sixth time in 13 seasons overall.
The IceCats lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from that team, which reached the championship game. And their growing pains were apparent in November and December, but the IceCats overcame those early-season struggles to return to the playoffs.
The IceCats opened the current season with two wins — including a come-from-behind shootout victory against Montour — but they suffered a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. That put Greater Latrobe in an early fourth-place hole in the Class AA Southeast Division.
But the IceCats closed the regular season on a torrid run with victories in nine of their final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed Greater Latrobe to crawl out of the basement of the Southeast Division and back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games, including a 35-10 margin in the six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during their five-game skid in November and December.
The IceCats didn’t have a game in 24 days in February and played seven during a condensed March schedule, as Greater Latrobe knocked off Hempfield Area, Armstrong and Franklin Regional — all playoff teams — during the late-season run.
“We kind of talked about it at the end of the game, just how far this team has come since the beginning,” Werner said. “Everyone really wrote us off for this season because we were young and inexperienced, and for the first half of the season, that really was our team. But our seniors really stepped up and made a huge impact on the second half of the season.”
The IceCats will graduate Schall, goaltender Logan Byrd and Allen Rider, their captain, but Greater Latrobe returns a talented crop of underclassmen, which includes 13 sophomores.
“I couldn’t be happier with what we did all season,” Werner said. “The second half run we went on was something special and the kids really came together as a team throughout the season. This loss will sting, but we have a bright future if we keep working hard and staying focused.”
