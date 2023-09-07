LATROBE SPEEDWAY
The third annual Bill Koerber Memorial for the Pure Stocks was worth $1,375 to the winner of the 12-lap feature.
Anthony Monteparte took the lead from the pole beside Dakota Hixson. Monteparte pulled away at the start, and EJ Rozak got around Hixson for the second spot. Hixson held off Matt Weltz for the third position after Weltz battled Corey Faris for several laps. Corey and Blystone went toe-to-toe for many laps as Corey landed the fifth spot at the finish.
Monteparte won his second Bill Koerber Memorial in three races, with Corey picking up the other win.
Some of the best racing this season has come from the Pure Stock division.
In the Crate Late Models, Marino Angelicchio won on Aug. 19. He was looking for another victory until Clinton Hersh passed him halfway through the 20-lap feature. Hersh would continue holding on to the lead to win over Angelicchio, John Over in the K2, Troy Shields and Joe Zulisky.
Hersh also won the season opener and dedicated the win to his Mom, who passed away from Cancer.
In Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, future Hall of Fame driver Joe Kelley took win number 178 of his career over Brett Hutira, who had won the past three Pro Stock features. Kelley put on a clinic getting around the big half mile. Sharing the limelight in Victory Lane was Terry Banks, Kelley’s first sponsor. Kelley also recognized his friend since the first grade, Chris Sears.
Behind Kelley were Hutira, Barry Faris, Bill Pluta Jr. and Mike Francesca.
Another hotly contested feature was in the Modified 4 Cylinders as the No. 51 of Colton McNaney dominated the field for his fifth win of the season. Paul Koffler III and Tifani McElhose stayed close to McNaney but couldn’t catch the “Cobalt Cowboy.” Bryan Spangler was fourth, and Brandon Myers finished fifth.
Latrobe Speedway’s newest division, the Hobby Stocks, put on a great show as 17-year-old Bryce Hensell passed Jason Deiter for the win. Third was Scott Castro, and fourth went to Adam Jones.
Next Saturday, Sept. 9, the Stock Cars are off for the second Full Pull Productions Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. For additional information, go to www.fullpullproductions.com.
The next race for the big half mile is on Sept. 16, the final night for points for the RaceSaver Sprints and the Hobby Stocks. Also on the card will be the ground-pounding Big Block Modifieds, the Crate Late Models, the Pure Stocks and the second annual Jeffrey Vasos Memorial, a $1,200 to-win feature for the Modified 4 Cylinders.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY
The Labor Day 55 for the United Late Model Series was held on Friday at the Fairgrounds track as it has for 35 years. This year’s race paid the winner $12,055.
Lynn Geisler won The Labor Day 55 Super Late Model race as an owner and driver, and his driver, Alex Ferree, would have made history in the #1 Cochran Super Late Model again if it wasn’t for a mistake made by a fellow competitor and a friend.
Had Ferree won the race, it would have been the first time in the 35-year history of the event that a driver would have won the race for the owner, who also won the race. Geisler won the Labor Day 55 in 1998 and was victorious seven times as an owner and driver at Bedford.
Ferree was the class of the field without question until lap 47 of the 55-lap race when the then-running second-place car of Mason Zeigler “doored” Ferree.
When Zeigler got into Ferree in Turn Two, Ferree spun and stopped while Zeigler continued, but with damage.
The fans thought when Zeigler stopped on the track in turn four, he would have been sent to the tail of the field. However, ULMS rules allow a stop to have the officials check the damage to ensure the car is safe to continue.
While the race was entertaining, when Ferree went to the pit area after the collision, the race felt different. There wasn’t a buzz like before the crash, but Victory Lane had a different buzz.
Zeigler won the race and the $12,055. Victory Lane, at the Fairgrounds track, is up on a covered stage across from the front stretch grandstands. There isn’t a bad seat at Bedford, and everyone saw Zeigler exit the car, then the boos started, they were loud.
To Zeigler’s credit, he was as contrite as I ever heard a racer apologize for crashing someone.
“I didn’t deserve that win,” Zeigler said in a very humble tone. “I got loose, and I doored him. Alex is my buddy. I’m going to try to make it right with him. It would be different if we were rivals, but he’s, my buddy. I’m sorry to all the fans to stink up a show like that.”
Zeigler did make a mistake in competition, but he also owned up to his mistake in front of the crowd, many were young racers who don’t always see that type of sportsmanship.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
Ligonier native Garrett Smithley will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. on NBC. Smithley will be in the green, black and white No. 4 Camaro sponsored by Page Construction.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
On Saturday, the ULMS Late Models return to the Lernerville Speedway for the Ken Schaltenbrand Sr. Memorial, paying $4,000 to win. Also on the card will be the UEMS Modified Series.
Go to www.lernerville.com for more information.
