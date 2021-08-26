On Saturday, Anthony Monteparte of Latrobe collected his 10th win of 2021 in the Pure Stock division at Latrobe Speedway.
Considering the speedway had run 12 races going into Saturday night, that is quite an accomplishment for a racer who won six races in 2020.
Monteparte picked up his second Pure Stock Spectacular, collecting $2,000 for his efforts. In 2020, Monteparte cashed a $1,500 check for winning the Pure Stock Spectacular.
I see a trend here.
Not only is Monteparte winning regular weekly racing events, but he’s shown that he’s up to the task of winning the big races.
“That’s the biggest race of the year, so you circle that one on the calendar,” Monteparte said. “That’s a race where you must bring your A-game, and by starting sixth, the five cars in front of you are capable of winning on any night. It was good to be able to work your way through to the front and didn’t have the race handed to us in any way.”
Monteparte hasn’t started any better than sixth this season, which is an accomplishment.
In the two races where Monteparte didn’t win, he admitted that he just wasn’t as good as Chris Hickock. In the second race that Monteparte failed to win, he was involved in an alleged on-track incident that got him sent to the tail of the field.
In many races, Monteparte started seventh and won, and there was even a race where the No. 100 started as far back as 16th and still won.
The way Monteparte’s season has been going, he could probably start in the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport parking lot and still have a shot at winning.
Monteparte credits his winning ways to preparation and luck.
“This year, compared to the previous two seasons, we’ve had the good luck that didn’t happen in the past,” Monteparte said. “ In the past, we broke parts that we didn’t have replacement parts at the track. This year, we have expanded the list of replacement parts that we bring to the track. We have also spent more time in the shop going over the racecar to eliminate some of those issues that have plagued us in the past.”
Racers know the winning begins in the shop by paying attention to detail.
Monteparte has adopted that philosophy, and it is paying off in 2021.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE: The Ligonier native tackled the high banks of Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, bringing home a 32nd place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series event.
Unfortunately, MIS is a track where you are in for a long day if your car can’t turn smoothly.
“It was okay; we didn’t have the speed that we wanted. The car ran really tight all day long, and we never got the tightness out, unfortunately,” Smithley said about his run at Michigan. “We ended up keeping the car clean and had a solid finish.”
Smithey’s week was full of appearances and meetings at the world headquarters of Victory Lane Quick Oil Changes.
Smithley had a positive experience with the resin that NASCAR applied to MIS after applying the PJ1 in previous races.
“I liked the resin better than the PJ1,” Smithley said. “We’ll have to see what Bristol Motor Speedway will be like with the resin being applied at the next race. Hopefully, it’s a little racier.”
The next event for the NASCAR Cup Series will be at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.
Smithley will be sporting a pink and blue car with sponsorship from True Brands, and the hood will be carrying the logo of the National Brest Cancer Foundation.
“We will have a new Spotter (James Edwards) for Daytona,” Smithley said. “Daytona is stressful, but I enjoy racing there. Daytona is the first Super Speedway since the Dual at Daytona earlier in the season. Daytona is the final race before the playoffs, and with a gaggle of drivers below the cutline (out of the playoffs), it will be a race-within-a-race, which will make going to the front interesting. We’ll be hanging in there to see how it plays out in the end.”
Smithley will be competing on Monday in the Champion Four Trucks in the Monday Night Race League; an iRacing event carried on the internet at Smithey’s Twitch Channel, and twitchtv/podium2 at 8 p.m.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The third annual pure stock spectacular is in the books, with Anthony Monteparte taking his second win and $2,000.
With only six Big Block Modifieds, they still put on a great show, from the green flag to the checkers. The No. 83 of Brian Swartzlander got back-to-back wins. Tyler Laughard ran down Tiffani McElhose after the young female driver led at the start. After a very rough start with the Pro Stocks, the No. 4 of Brett Hutira pulled out his second win of the season. In the Crate Late Models, Michael Duritsky landed another win at Latrobe.
Pro Stocks started the program. With a black cloud hanging over a few teams, there were four Pro Stocks enter the event. Joe Kelley started on the pole with Brett Hutira to his outside. Right away, Kelley’s night ended with a broken driveshaft. Hutira and Cam Kraisinger battled for the top spot on the restart, with Hutira collecting his second win of the season. Third was Jacob Weyer, with Joe Kelley in fourth.
Next up were the Four Cylinders with Brian Noel on the pole and Tiffani McElhose to his outside. The young gun McElhose won the drag race to the first turn. McElhose led the first five laps until a slight mistake in turn two when Tyler Laughard took over the lead spot and never looked back. A three-way battle then ensued with McElhose, Dale Grubbs, and Dylan Burkett running hard for second. Grubbs and Burkett both took their best shots to get around McElhose, but at the checkered flag, it was McElhose in second. It was Burkett in third, Grubbs in fourth, and Paul Koffler III in fifth.
The Pure Stock special was next with Steven Hazlett on the pole alongside John Hollis to his outside. As they came down to the green flag, Hazlett won the ensuing battle to the first turn. After leading the first five laps, Hazlett spun out between the first and second turns, putting him to the back of the field. Monteparte found his way to the front of the field with Corey Ferris challenging a few times, but Monteparte held for the win. Ferris was third, fourth was Brandon Dolan, and Hazlett battled from the back to earn fifth.
Michael Duritsky and Clate Copeman were on the front row in the Crate Late Model race. After a rough time getting the race started, Duritsky went to work. Behind Duritsky was Michael Ott, who moved up from starting fifth to finishing second. John Over started seventh and finished third, fourth was Zach Gunn, and fifth went to Troy Shields.
The final division were the Big-Block Modifieds. As the race started, it did not take very many laps for Brian Swartzlander to find himself from last to first. John Mollick followed Swartzlander through the field into the second position. Steve Feder followed the leaders to finish third, Steve Slater got fourth, and Kevin Long captured fifth.
Saturday will be the Pro Stock Challenge, a 20-lap feature for $1,500 to win. Also, the Vintage Modifieds will make their second appearance of 2021, and Todd (Doc) Daughenbaugh will return to No. 7 Modified. Also on the card will be the Crate Late Models, Pure Stocks, and the Four-Cylinders.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Clinton Hersh and Joe Martin claimed the $1,000 in the 358 Limited Lates and RUSH Late Models while Brad Benton claimed the $500 prize in the Pure Stocks. Gale Ruth Jr. won for the second time this season at the Dog Pound in the RUSH Wingless Sprints. Somerset’s Noah Swank picked up his first of the season in the Four Cylinders.
The biggest Super Late Model race of the season is on tap this Friday, as the ULMS Super Late Model Series stops in for a $3,000 to win special, along with fireworks.
Joining the ULMS Super Late Models will be RUSH Late Models, the Four Cylinders, and the RUSH Stock Cars plus Pure/Strictly Stocks which have been added to the schedule for the remainder of the season.
Gates open at 6 p.m.
