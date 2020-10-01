Latrobe native, Anthony Monteparte, picked up his fifth win of the season on Saturday, and his second consecutive Pure Stock championship at Latrobe Speedway.
“We started the year off with some bad luck, but to win back-to-back championships at Latrobe Speedway is pretty awesome,” Monteparte said. “As I’ve mentioned before, consistency was going to be the key, and we won three of the last four races, we definitely finish strong.”
Monteparte captured three wins in 2019 and will be looking to tie his father’s record of six wins in one season at Latrobe Speedway during the Oct. 10 event.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Ryan Frazee won the FASTRAK Pro Late Model feature, with Nolan Dalton victorious in the E-mods. Brandon Connor won in the Pro Stocks, Anthony Monteparte was the Pure Stock winner and Dylan Burkett won in the four-cylinders.
Frazee led all 20 laps of the Late Model feature to take his second win of the season. Zack Kane finished second, Troy Shields was third and secured the 2020 track championship, Clate Copeman was fourth and fifth was Joe Moyer.
Greg Hauger led the first seven laps of the E-mod feature until Nolan Dalton made the pass and took the win. Hauger finished second, Bruce Dreistadt third, Cody Quarrick fourth, and Piper fifth.
On lap seven of the Pro Stock feature, Tommy Dembowski passed Cam Kraisinger and led until the final turn on the last lap. Brandon Connor powered off Turn 4 to take the win. Dembowski finished second, Kraisinger in third, Barry Farris in fourth, and Brad Koteles finished fifth. Ray Hickok Jr. won the 2020 track championship.
Anthony Monteparte led all 12 laps of the Charger feature and took the win, his fifth of the season, along with the 2020 track championship. E.J. Rozak took second with Greg Blystone in third. Brandon Dolland was fourth and Stephan Hazlett fifth.
Dylan Burkett led all 12 laps of the Four Cylinder feature for his third win of the season. Jeremy Grubbs finished second, Jay Swager Jr. third, Jason Rittenour in fourth and Tyler Huffman fifth. Matt Weltz won the 2020 track championship.
Latrobe Speedway announced it will hold the final race of the 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 10, featuring a $3,000 to-win event for the Super Late Models. The other divisions already decided upon were the 358-Late Models, the Pure Stocks, and 4-Cylinders.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY NAMES NEW GM — Former Jennerstown Speedway Promoter, Mike Lysakowski, was named the new track general manager replacing Fr. Tim Tomson who resigned midway through the season to devote more time to his ministry.
Lysakowski, a veteran announcer, PR rep, promoter, and race program publisher, is looking forward to having the keys to the track he has been attending since age 3.
“My dream come true weekends growing up were Lernerville on Friday, and Jennerstown on Saturday, and now I am going to have played a part in both of those tracks, to leave my mark on them,” Lysakowski said. “This is like a driver winning the World 100 to-me.”
Lysakowski was known as a guy to come in and “fix things” when problems occurred at race tracks. Now, he is in a whole different world. A track that really doesn’t need to be fixed.
“At Lernerville they don’t need a mechanic to fix things, they just need someone to hold the wheel,” Lysakowski said.
Lysakowski starts his new job today, Oct 1, and will get to oversee several nights of four division racing before the 12th Annual “Steel City Stampede” Oct 15-17. That’s three nights of racing featuring 13 divisions, plus an Enduro 100 to cap of the final weekend of racing for 2020.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE — The Ligonier native announced that he will be competing in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at the Talladega Super Speedway.
“My car owner, Rick Ware, put a deal together to run the No. 07 with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor, and a new sponsor, Black Draft Distillery from West Virginia,” Smithley said.
“As we talked about before, the success that we’ve had on Super Speedway races, and the fact that the car hasn’t finished out of the top-10 all season long, I am pretty excited about it.”
On the NASCAR Cup Series side, Smithley is scheduled to race at Texas and Phoenix, with the possibility of adding the Martinsville race to his 2020 Cup schedule.
Negotiations have been ongoing between Smithley and RWR for the 2021 season.
“We have a verbal commitment for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing,” Smithey said. “We are trying to add the Daytona 500, and the three new road course races that have been added to the Cup schedule for 2021.”
Smithley has 15 NASCAR Cup Series races tentatively scheduled for 2021 with RWR.
PITTSBURGHER 100 — This weekend, Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway will play host to the longest-running Super Late Model event in our area as the LUCAS Oil Late Model Dirt Series invades Imperial for the 32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100.
On Friday, the RUSH Dirt Late Models headline the show with a $3,000 to-win feature, along with four other weekly divisions at PPMS.
Then on Saturday, it’s the $20,000 to-win Pittsburgher 100.
