Like most youngsters, Anthony Monteparte loved baseball, and he was good at it.
“We went to the races since my brother and I were 4, but growing up, baseball was my first love,” Monteparte said.
“After starting in Little League. then moving up through eventually to play Legion Baseball, I then played a few years at Geneva College. After two years at Geneva, I decided to come back home and transfer to the Community College.
“However, my eligibility to play at the Community College was up since I had already played at Geneva. It was at my last game at Geneva playing Washington and Jefferson College that my dad texted me a photo of a 4-Cylinder race car that Ricky Dean had raced. All the text said was that I was going to get my chance to race.”
Monteparte already decided that it was his last year playing baseball. But on that day, he transitioned from baseball and started his racing career.
“Six years later, I never dreamed I would be winning races, let alone championships,” Monteparte said. “Baseball was my go-to sport now I am doing something else I love.”
Monteparte came on aggressively in the second half of the season by winning five of the last seven remaining races to capture the points title. Along with the six feature wins, Monteparte also won eight heat races.
This season, Anthony Monteparte tied his dad, John, who won six Pure Stock features in one season back in the early 2000s at Latrobe Speedway.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY- Matt Lux won the Super Late Model Feature with Michael Duritsky winning the FASTRAK Pro Late Model feature. Greg Moore was the winner in the 358 Late Model race, and Anthony Monteparte won again in the Pure Stocks. Jeremy Batcher was the winner in the Four-Cylinders.
Matt Lux and Clate Copeman brought the Super Late Model feature onto the track. At the drop of the green, Lux jumped out to the lead, followed by Copeman and Tommy Beck. One of the fastest cars on the track was sixth-place starter, Alex Ferree. On lap 12, Ferree was up to second place with Michael Norris up to third and was able to run down Lux. At the end of the night, Lux was able to pick up his first career win at the track aboard the Jim Detman owned Rocket Chassis. Ferree finished second, and Daniel Angelicchio was third, Kenny Schaltenbrand in fourth, and Michael Norris fifth. Rounding out the field was, Michael Pegher, Tommy Beck, Clate Copeman, Jared Miley, John Weaver, Colton Flinner, Michael Lake, Levi Yetter, Kelvin Kohan, and Chris Schneider. Alex Ferree had quick time at 18.10 seconds to earn the $50 bonus. Ferree and Lux were the heat race winners.
Daniel Angelicchio and Michael Duritsky brought the FASTRAK Pro Late Models out for their feature event. Duritsky took advantage of starting on the front row and jump out to the lead with Angelicchio and Ryan Frazee in tow. Duritsky led all 30 laps, but Angelicchio kept pressure on Duritsky, and at times, pulled side-by-side with Duritsky. Duritsky, making his debut at the track, took the win in the Rick Frazee benefit race. Angelicchio finished second, Matt Gladen was third, Clate Copeman was fourth, and Troy Shields was fifth. Justin Kahn was sixth, followed by Tommy Schirnhofer in seventh, Hayden Jacobs in eighth, Josh Ferry was ninth, and Derek Rogers in tenth. Rounding out the field was Collin Burke, Mike Cuthbert, Marino Angelicchio, John Stockdale, Zack Kane, John Over, Chuck Recker, Ryan Frazee, Rob Lions, Joe Zulisky, and Nate Wolbert. Gladen, Duritsky, and Frazee won the heat races, and Ryan Frazee was the quick qualifier.
Spike Moore and Clinton Hirsch brought the Semi Late feature onto the track. At the drop of the green, Greg Moore moved into the lead, followed by Hirsch and Robbie Black in tow. On lap No. 15, Moore got a flat tire, and the same happened to Hirsch on the next lap, propelling Black to the front. In two laps, Moore re-took the lead and picked up the win in the Travis Wilson owned Rocket on his birthday. Black finished second, Paul Ivory was third, Rick Wicker was fourth, and Hirsch was fifth
Anthony Monteparte and E.J. Rozak brought the Charger feature on to the track. At the drop of the green, Monteparte jumped out to the lead with Rozak and Duke Davidson in tow. Monteparte led all 20 laps and took the win aboard the D&M Racing Chevrolet. Rozak took second with Davidson in third, Jim Zufall was fourth, Brandon Dolland was fifth. William Schramm was sixth, Jim Hixson was seventh, Laura Chamberlain was eighth, Shawn McGinnis was ninth, and John Hollis was tenth. Monteparte and Rozak won the heat races.
Matt Welch and Dylan Burkett brought the 4-Cylinder feature onto the track. At the drop of the green, Welch jumped out to the lead, followed by Burkett and Jerry Batcher. On lap number seven, Welch lost the rear tire on his car and collected Burkett, which resulted in Burkett making a pit stop. Once the green was back out, Batcher led the rest of the race and earned the $750 first-place prize. Dylan Burkett and Matt Welch won the heat races.
Promoter, Dennis Bates, hope to turn this season-ending event into a at least, a two-day show next season with as many as five divisions on hand as the season finale.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY – The Action Track closes it season with the three-day DIRTcar Round-up Steel City Stampede beginning tonight with a practice in Sarver, Butler County. The 13 divisions (including Super Late Models, 410 Sprints, Big Block Mods, and many more divisions) on the card will battle on Friday and Saturday, with the winners on Saturday taking home a large Rodeo-style belt buckle. If you cannot attend in person, check out Lernerville TV, a pay-per view service available through the track’s website, www.lernerville.com.
