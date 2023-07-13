Monteparte amazes at Latrobe; $25K Silver Cup XXXII up next

Latrobe Speedway Pure Stock point leader Anthony Monteparte doesn’t usually participate in the practice laps before the races. Still, the defending champion felt he better put the car through its paces since he hadn’t raced in a few weeks.
Maybe it was a good thing for the eventual winner of Saturday night’s Charlie Field Memorial.
Prior to taking the track for the first qualifying race, Monteparte noticed a mechanical issue with the No. 66 Pure Stock.
“As soon as I left my pit spot, the steering wheel got tight, so I knew we had a power steering problem,” said Monteparte. “I tried to signal to my dad (John), but Jeff Broniszewski, Bill Schramm and another racer noticed and removed the hood. That was when we discovered the power steering line had broken. We fixed it, but I missed my qualifying race, so I was placed in the last spot in the third qualifying race.”
But the bad luck didn’t end there.
“I was up to fourth on the first lap of the qualifying Heat race when Barry Ferris (substituting for son Corey in the 22F) spun in front of the No. 77 of EJ Rozak. I tried to avoid Rozak when the No. 77 hit my left front, sending the car up into the air and doing significant left side and front-end suspension damage,” Monteparte explained.
“The left front suspension was pretty much junk along with both left side tires and wheels,” Monteparte concluded.
The amazing thing is Monteparte carries the car on an open trailer that doesn’t have parts storage like an enclosed trailer, yet they had every part they needed.
The damage sustained to the No. 66 might have been enough for some racers to call it quits for the night, but not Monteparte’s team.
“It doesn’t matter what time of night it is or what happens to the car; from what I learned from my dad and (fellow racer) Joe Kelly, as long as your car isn’t on the track, there isn’t any reason not to fix your car. As soon as I returned to the pits, I knew we were going to fix the car,” Monteparte said.
“It was cool that guys like Pro-Stock racer Jeff Broniszewski and others helped remove and replace the broken parts,” commented Monteparte.
It took about an hour to repair the No. 66 for the feature, but the deck was still stacked against Monteparte, who was starting 22nd in the Charlie Field Memorial.
Once the car was together, it was time for the driver to take a deep breath and focus on the task.
“I sat down on the open trailer away from everyone, took 15 minutes to clear my head, drank water and thought about getting to the front of the field,” Monteparte said.
Monteparte worked through the field in a race scattered with caution flags. Monteparte got to seventh and then was able to pass for several more positions to get to the fourth spot before another caution flag waved.
With five laps to go, Monteparte moved into the second spot behind his longtime friend, Matt Weltz. Monteparte passed for the lead on the white flag waved before the yellow caution flag came out. That would move Monteparte back to second behind the leader Weltz.
“I had to clear my head again to think about the move I made to pass Matt (Weltz),” Monteparte said. “It seemed like his tires were going away, and he was sliding up the track between turns 1 and 2. When I pulled the crossover, my car stuck to the bottom, so I knew I would try again.”
Monteparte made the move for the win, and finally, the difficult evening came to an end.
“Coming off of turn 4, I was pretty fired up,” Monteparte said.
In a gesture of true sportsmanship and gratitude, Monteparte presented his Charlie Field Memorial trophy to Carolyn Field, Charlie’s widow.
That gracious offering was a fitting way to end a satisfying yet tumultuous evening.
On Saturday, July 15, it’s Fan Appreciation Night and the Ron Schmucker Memorial, with bonuses paid to all divisions.
Fans will get to meet and greet their favorite drivers, along with other surprises.
The night will also celebrate the life of Ron Schmucker, the son of Speedway founder Paul Schmucker.
It will also be the debut of the Hobby Stocks and the season’s first appearance of the Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
It was announced that Latrobe Speedway will host the ULMS Super Late Model Series on Saturday, July 22. Go to www.latrobemotorsports.com for details on the 30-lap feature event.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
On Tuesday, July 18, it’s the return of the XXXII Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup for the All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.
The 32nd annual event paying $25,000 to the winner may attract more sprint cars than the event has seen in recent years. With the Eldora Million Dollar to Win race at Eldora Speedway, many competitors may use the $25,000 Silver Cup as a tune-up for the Commonwealth Clash featuring NASCAR’s Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Series Tuesday, Sept. 26, which will pay $50,000 to the winner.
Larson’s High Limit Series races have attracted 50-plus sprint cars to tracks this season, and The Commonwealth Clash will surely eclipse that mark.
Fans can take advantage of a free pit pass to any race to see their favorite drivers up close by purchasing their tickets in advance online at Lernerville.com.
Six-time Lernerville track Champion AJ Flick will have the cushion of a track provisional; however, the Derry resident has been ultra-competitive wherever he has traveled this season, with 10 wins and counting.
All-Star regulars Tim Shaffer and Sye Lynch know their way around the Sarver Oval as well as anyone.
Also on the card will be the Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305s competing for the $2,000 first-place prize.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
